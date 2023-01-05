Honda 2W Sales Dec 2022 Growth – Activa, Dio, Shine, Grazia, CB350

Honda reported YoY growth of 11.87 percent in Dec 2022 while MoM sales fell by as much as 32.97 percent

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) sales in December 2022 stood at 2,50,171 units relating to a growth of 11.87 percent. The company had sold 2,23,621 units in Dec 2021 with a 26,550 unit volume growth.

Honda two wheeler sales in the past month reported growth both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Domestic sales were higher by 10.70 percent YoY to 2,33,151 units in Dec 2022 from 2,10,612 units sold in Dec 2021.

Honda 2W Sales Dec 2022

Domestic sales commanded a 93.20 percent share. Exports on the other hand improved by 30.83 percent YoY to 17,020 units up from 13,009 units sold in Dec 2021 with a 6.80 percent share. It was the likes of Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia and CB350 which helped post sales growth in the domestic market.

MoM sales on the other hand dipped 32.97 percent. De-growth was seen both in terms of domestic sales and exports which fell 34.05 percent and 13.52 percent respectively from 3,53,540 units and 19,681 units sold in Nov 2022.

Honda 2W CY 2022 Sales

Taking into account sales during the calendar year (Jan-Dec) 2022, Honda has noted an 11.94 percent growth. Sales in the first quarter were in the red with de-growth reported across Jan, Feb and Mar to end Q1 with 9,10,472 units, down 25.58 percent from 12,23,375 units sold in Q1 2021. Thereafter sales improved across each month. Q2 2022 ended with a 102.54 percent growth to 9,95,156 units from 4,91,331 units sold in Q2 2021 while H1 2022 sales were up 11.13 percent to 19,05,628 units from 17,14,707 units sold in H1 2021.

Q3 2022 sales saw a 9.07 percent increase to 13,14,894 units form 12,05,568 units sold in Q3 2021 and Q4 sales improved by 17.56 percent, thus ending H2 2022 with a 12.61 percent growth to 23,27,577 units from 20,66,973 units sold in H2 2021.

Honda 2w In 2022

During the course of 2022, Honda saw many achievements. The company announced the limited DIO sports edition and Honda Shine edition along with the 2022 Activa Premium Edition. It achieved 1 crore unit sales for the Shine 125cc and over 2 lakh sales for the Honda Grazia 125 in the eastern region.

The past year also saw the launch of the new 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India while the company brought in the 2022 Gold Wing Tour to India via completely built-up (CBU) route from Japan. There was also the 2022 CB300R and CBR650R models launched in the country in two colour schemes of Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. BigWing dealerships made their way to 31 new cities in India.