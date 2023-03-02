Honda 2W Sales Feb 2023 Declines 21% – New Motorcycle Launch Soon

Honda is getting ready to launch a new 100cc motorcycle this month – Likely to help boost sales significantly

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) figures for February 2023 are lackluster. Sales fell both on YoY and MoM basis to a total of 247,175 units. This was a 20.93 percent YoY de-growth over 3,12,621 units sold in Feb 2022 and 2,96,363 units sold in Jan 2023.

Honda 2W Sales Feb 2023

Honda 2W sales in Feb 2023 dipped both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Of the total 2,47,175 units sold in Feb 2023, domestic sales accounted for 2,27,064 units, a 20.52 percent YoY de-growth from 2,85,677 units sold in Feb 2022. This was a volume de-growth of 58,613 units and a 91.86 percent share.

Exports also fell YoY by 25.36 percent from 26,944 units shipped in Feb 2022 to 20,111 units in the past month. Volume de-growth was at 6,833 units with an 8.14 percent share.

MoM sales on the other hand saw total sales in the red, down 16.60 percent from 2,96,363 units sold in Jan 2023. This was a volume de-growth of 49,188 units. Domestic sales dipped 18.36 percent from 2,78,143 units sold in Jan 2023 while exports ended on a more positive note, up 10.38 percent when compared to 18,220 units shipped in Jan 2023.

Honda is now getting ready to launch a new 100cc motorcycle, teaser of the same has already been released. It will be a direct rival to Hero Splendor, the No 1 selling motorcycle in the world. Likely to be called Honda Shine 100, launch will take place on 15th March. This new motorcycle could help boost HMSI sales to a great extent, and has the potential to make Honda as the No 1 two wheeler brand in India.

HMSI RDE Compliant Models

Honda has expanded its Premium Motorcycle Business Network with new BigWing outlets in three new locations at Kannur (Kerala), Raghunath Ganj (West Bengal) and Patna (Bihar). The company has also undertaken several safety initiatives in view of the 10th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The two wheeler maker also celebrated the 4th anniversary of Children’s Road Safety and Traffic Park in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and 2nd anniversary of Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) in Guwahati.

The company launched its new Activa with Smart Key in January 2023, its first OBD2-compliant two wheeler in India. HMSI also gears up to update all its other models to comply with these new and stringent emission norms that will be made mandatory by 1st April 2023. The new Activa with Smart Key is priced at Rs 80,000 and is being offered in Standard, Deluxe, and Smart variants. Honda Smart Key, trademarked as H-Smart, is similar to what one sees on cars. It enables features like Smart Find, Smart Unlock and Smart Start. It also gets Mapped Smart ECU, which connects the ECU and Smart Key as an added security device.

Honda Activa Smart draws its power via a 109.51 cc motor offering 7.85 hp power and 8.84 Nm torque, mated to an automatic transmission. Suspension and braking is via telescopic front forks and 3-step adjustable spring loaded hydraulic at the rear along with 130 mm drum brakes at the front and rear.