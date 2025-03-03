Honda 2W Sales Feb 2025 Decline YoY and MoM – Overtakes Hero Moto in YTD FY 25

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recorded total two-wheeler sales of 4,22,449 units in February 2025, witnessing a 7.91% decline year-on-year (YoY) compared to 4,58,711 units in February 2024. The domestic market saw a 7.26% decline, while exports fell by 13.89% over the same period last year. Despite the decline, Honda has overtaken Hero in Feb 2025 domestic sales as the latter registered 3,57,296 units.

Honda Two-Wheeler Sales Performance – February 2025

Domestic Sales: 3,83,918 units (down 7.26% YoY) compared to 4,13,967 units in February 2024.

Exports: 38,531 units (down 13.89% YoY) compared to 44,744 units in February 2024.

Total Sales: 4,22,449 units (down 7.91% YoY) compared to 4,58,711 units in February 2024.

Month-on-Month (MoM) Sales Performance

Compared to January 2025, where Honda sold 4,44,847 two-wheelers, the total sales fell by 5.03% MoM.

– Domestic sales dropped by 4.73%, falling from 4,02,977 units in January to 3,83,918 units in February.

– Exports declined by 7.97%, from 41,870 units in January to 38,531 units in February.

Honda Overtakes Hero MotoCorp in YTD Cumulative Sales for FY25

In a significant shift in the two-wheeler market, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has surpassed Hero MotoCorp in year-to-date (YTD) cumulative sales for FY25. Honda recorded 54,04,216 units (domestic + exports), edging past Hero MotoCorp’s 53,49,583 units. While Hero leads in domestic sales with 51,01,672 units, Honda’s strong export numbers (4,78,975 units) played a crucial role in helping it take the overall lead.

This marks a crucial milestone for Honda as it continues to strengthen its position in India’s highly competitive two-wheeler segment. With upcoming product launches, including electric scooters and premium motorcycles, Honda is set to further consolidate its growth and challenge Hero MotoCorp’s dominance in the domestic market.

HMSI’s Key Highlights for February 2025

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) had a remarkable February 2025, with major product launches, business milestones, and impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The company continues to expand its market reach and reinforce its commitment to road safety and community development.

New Product Launches & Updates

HMSI introduced OBD2B-compliant models, ensuring its lineup meets the latest emission norms and technological advancements:

– Shine 125 & Hornet 2.0 received OBD2B-compliant updates with new features.

– All-new NX200 was launched with an updated OBD2B-compliant engine and enhanced equipment.

Business Achievements

Honda achieved key sales milestones across different regions in India, highlighting its growing dominance:

– Crossed 2 crore (20 million) sales in South India, reinforcing its strong market presence.

– Surpassed 10 lakh (1 million) cumulative sales of Shine 125 and SP125 in Madhya Pradesh, showcasing its leadership in the commuter segment.