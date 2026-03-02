HomeBike NewsHonda 2W Sales Feb 2026 – YoY, YTD Growth, MoM Decline

Honda 2W Sales Feb 2026 – YoY, YTD Growth, MoM Decline

Pearl Daniels
Honda’s Activa, Shine, Dio and Unicorn contributed to the brand’s performance in February 2026 marking a 34.30% YoY growth

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has seen healthy growth in February 2026. The company has reported total sales of 5,67,351 units in February 2026 marking a 1,44,902 unit volume increase from 4,22,449 units of February 2025. However, sales declined by 7,060 units on a month-on-month basis from 5,74,411 unit sales of January 2026. MoM sales of the company fell both in domestic markets by 1.23% and by 1.22% in terms of exports.

Honda 2W Sales February 2026 – Double Digit Growth

Breaking up these sales figures further, we find that the company has seen strong performance both in domestic and global markets registering a total of 34.30% YoY growth. Domestic sales went up to 5,13,190 units, a 33.67% from 3,83,918 units of February 2025. Domestic sales command a strong 90.45% share.

Honda 2W Sales Feb 2026

Exports also ended the month positively with 54,161 units shipped, a 40.56% rise over 38,531 units exported in the same month last year. This reflects the company’s steady presence in international markets along with growing acceptance of India-made two-wheelers across these markets.

Honda 2W Reports Positive YTD Sales FY 2026

For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April 2025–February 2026), HMSI has also reported positive cumulative sales. Total sales figures (domestic + exports) stood at 58,20,556 units, up 7.70% from 54,04,216 units during the same period last year. This was a volume increase of 4,16,340 units.

Breaking up these sales further, domestic sales went up by 6.33% to 52,37,169 units during the FY2026 period while sales had stood at 49,25,241 units in the same period of last year relating to a volume increase of 3,11,928 units.

Exports also saw a significant rise by 21.80% to 5,83,387 units, a volume increase of 1,04,412 units from 4,78,975 units of FY2025. A stable lineup with strong overseas demand has stood the company in good stead while HMSI will continue to focus on 300-500cc middleweight and premium bikes, while the company also plans an entry into the electric scooter market during the year.

