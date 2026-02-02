Honda 2W Sales Jan 2026 At 574k – Domestic 519k Units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has started calendar year 2026 on a strong note, reporting total sales of 5,74,411 units in January 2026, marking a solid 29% year-on-year growth over 4,44,847 units sold in January 2025. The performance was driven by strong recovery in domestic demand along with steady growth in exports. Of the total volumes, domestic sales stood at 5,19,579 units, while exports contributed 54,832 units during the month.

Strong Domestic Momentum Continues

HMSI’s domestic sales grew by 28.94% YoY, increasing from 4,02,977 units in January 2025 to 5,19,579 units in January 2026, translating to a volume gain of 1,16,602 units. On a month-on-month basis, domestic sales also saw a sharp rise of 32.44%, compared to 3,92,306 units sold in December 2025, highlighting a strong rebound after the year-end slowdown.

The growth reflects healthy demand across HMSI’s core portfolio, led by high-volume models such as Activa, Shine, Dio and Unicorn, which continue to anchor the brand’s performance in both urban and rural markets.

Exports Register Double-Digit Growth

Exports remained a key contributor to HMSI’s overall growth, rising 30.96% YoY to 54,832 units in January 2026, up from 41,870 units in January 2025. On a MoM basis, export volumes grew marginally by 2.03% over 53,742 units dispatched in December 2025. The steady export performance underlines Honda’s strong presence in international markets and the growing acceptance of India-made two-wheelers across regions.

Total Sales Up Nearly 29% MoM

Overall sales (domestic + exports) rose by 28.78% MoM, increasing from 4,46,048 units in December 2025 to 5,74,411 units in January 2026. This sharp sequential growth signals renewed buying momentum at the start of the calendar year.

FY26 YTD Performance Remains Positive

For the year-to-date period of FY26 (April 2025–January 2026), HMSI has recorded cumulative sales of 52,53,205 units, registering a 5.45% YoY growth over 49,81,767 units sold during the same period last year. Domestic YTD sales stood at 47,23,979 units, up 4.02% YoY, while exports grew by a strong 20.16% to 5,29,226 units, reflecting HMSI’s increasing focus on overseas markets.

With consistent domestic demand, improving exports and a stable product lineup, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India appears well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum in the coming months of FY26.