Honda 2W sales July 2022 – Activa, CB Shine, CB350, Grazia, Hornet

Honda Two Wheeler sales increased 15.07 percent YoY and 15.57 percent on MoM basis in July 2022

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India gears up to launch a new two wheeler in the country on 8th August 2022 and teasers have been released. This upcoming launch could be the Forza maxi-scooter. HMSI is also planning to launch the new Honda CRF300L which has also been spied at a company dealership.

Honda 2W Sales July 2022

HMSI has released their sales numbers for July 2022. Sales stood at 443,643 units in July 2022. This was a YoY growth of 15.07 percent as against 3,85,533 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 58,110 unit volume growth. MoM sales saw an increase of 15.57 percent from 3,83,882 units sold in June 2022.

In July 2022, the company posted positive growth in domestic markets with an 18.40 percent increase to 4,02,710 units, up from 3,40,133 units sold in July 2021. This was a 62,568 unit volume growth with a 90.77 percent share.

MoM growth was at 13.26 percent from 3,55,560 units sold in June 2022. Honda’s domestic sales are marked by the Activa scooter that has always stood at the top of domestic sales charts. Top sellers for Honda continue to be the likes of Activa, CB Shine, Dio, Grazia, Hornet, CB350, Livo, Dream, etc.

Honda 2W Exports July 2022

Exports on the other hand dipped 9.82 percent to 40,942 units in July 2022 from 45,400 units sold in July 2021 relating to a 4,458 unit volume de-growth and a 9.23 percent share. MoM exports grew by 44.56 percent from 28,322 units shipped in June 2022. This was a 12,620 unit volume growth with 7.38 percent share.

In July 2022, the company also expanded its export markets with the 125cc motorcycle SP125 shipped to Australia and New Zealand. HMSI has also expanded its dealership networks. Added Honda BigWing dealerships have been inaugurated in Warangal (Telangana), Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Thodupuzha (Kerala) and Malappuram (Kerala).

The two wheeler maker also conducted a road safety awareness program along with the Rajasthan Police for the newly recruited police officials in Rajasthan. Awareness campaigns were also conducted at Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), Arakkonam (Tamil Nadu), Bongaigaon (Assam) and Ambala (Haryana) while HMSI celebrated 6th anniversary of Children’s Traffic Training Park in Ludhiana (Punjab).

Coming back to the upcoming launch of Honda Forza scooter, it is expected to be launched at around Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom), this making it significantly cheaper than its rival BMW C 400GT which comes in at Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is slated to be powered by a 330cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine offering 28.8 hp power and 31.5 Nm torque with dual channel ABS. Suspension will be via telescopic fork at front and twin shock absorbers at the rear and braking via front and rear disc brakes.