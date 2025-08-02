Honda 2W Sales July 2025 at 5.15 Lakh Units – YoY, MoM Growth

Honda outpaced Hero MotoCorp in July 2025 to become the new No. 1 two wheeler maker in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has emerged as the new top seller in the two wheeler segment in July 2025. The automaker scored over Hero MotoCorp with sales of 5,15,378 units last month which included 4,66,331 units domestic sales and 49,047 units in terms of exports.

Conversely, Hero MotoCorp sales stood relatively lower at 4,49,755 units which included domestic sales of 4,12,397 units besides 37,358 units which were exported. In July 2025, HMSI introduced two new models to mark their 25th anniversary in India. The Shine 100 Deluxe and CB 125 Hornet have been introduced. Prices have been revealed and deliveries are set to commence from later this month.

Honda 2W YoY Sales July 2025

Honda 2W sales at 5,15,378 units included 4,66,331 units of domestic sales. Exclusively taking into account the company’s domestic sales, this was a 6.20% growth over 4,39,118 units sold in July 2024. Exports on the other hand saw an 11.52% increase to 49,047 units in July 2025. There had been 43,982 units exported in the same month last year. This saw total sales (domestic + exports) rise by 6.68% over 4,83,100 units sold in July 2024.

Honda 2W MoM Sales July 2025

Month-on-month (MoM) sales also showed off a strong 19.94% improvement from 3,88,812 units sold in June 2025. This was a volume increase of 77,519 units. Exports grew by 21.60% to 49,047 units from 40,335 units relating to an 8,712 unit volume growth. Total MoM sales saw a 20.09% surge over 4,29,147 units sold in June 2025.

Honda 2W YTD Sales July 2025

Domestic sales fell sharply when taking a year-to-date (YTD) performance into account. Sales stood at 16,93,036 units in the April-July 2025 period, down by 8.65% as compared to 18,53,350 units sold in the same period last year. This was a 1,60,314 unit volume difference. Exports continued to show positivity with 1,95,206 units shipped in the FY2025-26 period, from 1,82,942 units exported last year.

Total sales (domestic + exports) thus saw a 7.27% decline to 18,88,242 units in FY 2025-26 period, down by 1,48,050 units over 26,36,292 units sold in the FY 2024-25 period. In July 2025, HMSI conducted a road safety awareness program. This was held across 13 cities in India, with a motive to educate the youth on safe riding skills and road behavior.

The company also marked its 9th anniversary of Traffic Training Park (TTP) in Ludhiana, a key center for promoting traffic discipline and rider safety in the region. The two new bikes added to its portfolio in July 2025 – CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX will further strengthen its hold and is expected to enhance its sales figures to even greater numbers. The two new motorcycles are being offered in commuter and premium commuter portfolio.

Honda CB125 Hornet is crafted for an urban segment of buyers with its street centric design and performance. On the other hand the Shine 100 DX is a refreshed version of Honda’s popular Shine 100. Both models are affordably priced and directed towards value conscious buyers designed for a high level of fuel efficiency.