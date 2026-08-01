Honda 2W Sales July 2026 at 476k – ADV 160, Rebel 300, CB500 Upcoming Launches

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has reported total sales of 5,42,934 units in July 2026, registering a 5.35% year-on-year growth over 5,15,378 units sold in July 2025. The company also posted sequential growth over June 2026, supported by higher domestic volumes and a strong rise in exports.

Domestic sales stood at 4,76,436 units in July 2026, up 2.17% from 4,66,331 units sold a year ago. Exports recorded a much stronger performance, rising 35.58% to 66,498 units, compared to 49,047 units in July 2025. Compared to June 2026, HMSI’s total sales increased by 2.77%, with domestic sales rising 1.60% and exports growing 12.09%.

YTD FY27 sales up 14%

For the April-July period of FY27, Honda has sold a total of 21,54,596 two-wheelers, registering a healthy 13.97% growth over 18,90,530 units sold during the same period last year. Domestic sales during the first four months of FY27 stood at 18,89,975 units, up 11.48% from 16,95,324 units.

Exports continued to outperform, increasing 35.56% to 2,64,621 units from 1,95,206 units in the corresponding period of FY26.cThe figures indicate that while domestic demand remains stable, Honda’s export business continues to be a major growth driver, with overseas shipments consistently recording significantly higher growth than the home market.

Upcoming launches to support growth

Honda’s steady sales growth also comes at a time when it is preparing one of its biggest product offensives for the Indian market. Last week, HMSI showcased 10 Made-in-India motorcycles and scooters spanning multiple segments, all of which will be launched in phases.

The new lineup includes ADV160 flex-fuel adventure scooter, CB500 roadster, Rebel 300 and Rebel 500 cruisers (both with optional E-Clutch variants), XR300L dual-sport motorcycle, XR300 Rally adventure tourer and QC3 electric scooter. Honda also refreshed CB350, CB350C and CB350RS with new colour options.

The announcement marks a significant shift in Honda’s India strategy. Rather than focusing primarily on commuter motorcycles and scooters, the company is expanding into premium cruisers, adventure motorcycles, lifestyle roadsters, flex-fuel mobility and electric scooters, while also increasing local manufacturing. Many of these products are planned not only for the domestic market but also for exports, strengthening India’s role as a global production hub for Honda.