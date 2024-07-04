Honda 2W Sales June 2024 at 5.18 lakh Units – YoY, MoM Growth

Honda 2W Sales June 2024 Double digit growth – Strong sales in both domestic, export markets

HMSI has shown off a strong growth trajectory in June 2024 with double digit growth both across domestic sales and exports. Honda 2W Sales June 2024 (domestic + exports) grew by 60.08% YoY to 5,18,799 units last month which was a massive improvement over 3,24,093 units sold in June 2023. Volume increase was at 1,94,706 units.

Honda 2W Sales June 2024

Domestic sales have seen a 59.40% YoY improvement to 4,82,597 units in June 2024 from 3,02,756 units sold in June 2023. While volume gain stood at 1,79,841 units, these sales accounted for 93.02% of the company’s total sales. Gains were even more exceptional in terms of exports which improved by 69.67% YoY with 36,202 units being shipped globally. This was a volume growth of 14,865 units as against 21,337 units exported in June 2023.

Where MoM analytics are concerned, Hero MotoCorp experienced lower exports. Total growth was up by 5.35% from 4,92,447 units sold in May 2024 marking a 26,352 unit volume increase. Domestic sales remained positive with a 7.10% MoM improvement from 4,50,589 units sold in May 2024 while exports suffered a 13.51% decline as compared to 41,858 units shipped in May 2024 relating to a 5,656 dip in volumes.

During June 2024, Honda opened its first sales and service outlet in Shillong, Meghalaya. Marking its 25th dealership in North East India and 174th dealership in the eastern region. The company also conducted several road safety awareness programs across several cities while in celebration for World Environment Day. A total of 1 lakh trees were planted.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) – Strong growth trajectory

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) moved mountains on the back of its strong growth trajectory in June 2024. The proof is in the pudding. An indication of strong consumer confidence and demand for their products. Significant increase in both domestic sales and exports suggests effective market positioning and product appeal across diverse customer segments.

This growth highlights HMSI’s operational efficiency, and their ability to adapt to evolving market dynamics and consumer preferences. Initiatives such as expanding their dealership network reinforces their proactive approach to staying competitive in the dynamic Indian automotive market.

Electric Honda Activa – e2Ws awaited

Honda is also set to introduce the electric version of India’s best-selling scooter Activa sometime later this year or in early 2025. Once launched, the Activa electric scooter will have to contend with the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Hero Rizta in its segment.

HMSI also plans to expand its production capacity and introduce new assembly lines for the production of Activa Electric. Considering the popularity of the Activa ICE variant, it is expected to make ripples upon launch.