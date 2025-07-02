Honda 2W Sales June 2025 at 3.88 Lakh – Declines 20% YoY

Honda 2W sales fell sharply in domestic markets while the company witnessed strong global demand

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) have announced their sales figures for the month of June 2025. In the past month, the company sold a total of 4,29,147 units which included 3,88,812 unit sales in domestic markets while 40,335 units were exported.

Honda 2W YoY, MoM Sales June 2025

Honda 2W domestic sales declined by 19.43% to 3,88,812 units in June 2025, down from 4,82,597 units sold in June 2024. This was a volume de-growth of 93,785 units. Exports showed off positive results with an 11.42% YoY improvement with 40,335 units shipped last month from 36,202 units exported in the same month last year. Total sales suffered a 17.28% setback, down to 4,29,147 units, from 5,18,799 units sold in June 2024.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis as well, Honda 2W sales fell sharply. It was a 6.82% decline in domestic sales from 4,17,256 units sold in May 2025 while exports fell by 15.72% from 47,859 units shipped in May 2025 to 40,335 units in the past month. Total sales thus fell 7.73% MoM as against 4,65,115 units of May 2025.

Honda 2W YTD Sales June 2025

Weaker domestic demand but better attraction in global markets has been recorded for Q1 FY26 (April–June 2025). Honda 2W domestic sales declined by 13.10% to 12,28,961 units in this period, down from 14,14,232 unit sales of the same 3 month period of the previous year. Sustained global demand showed off an improvement of 5.18% YTD to 1,46,159 units in the April-June 2025 period, up by 7,199 units over 1,38,960 units shipped in the 2024 period. Total YTD sales declined by 11.46% to 13,75,120 units, a volume decline by 1,78,072 units as compared to 15,53,192 units sold in the same three month period of last year.

The company added a new model to its premium motorcycle lineup. The 2025 XL750 Transalp was launched in June at Rs 10,99,990 (ex-showroom Gurugram). Bookings are open via Honda BigWing dealerships, with deliveries set to commence from later this month. Honda also announced the BaaS Lite Plan for Activa e under which users can opt for Rs 678 per month so as to make EV ownership more affordable.

HMSI continued with its various CSI efforts in terms of road safety awareness programs across several states while the company hosted a summer camp at the Delhi Traffic Training Park. The company also celebrated International Yoga Day.