Honda 2W Sales March 2025 and FY 2025 – Ends FY As No 2

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recorded a total of 4,27,448 units in two-wheeler sales for March 2025, marking a 10.61% year-on-year growth compared to 3,86,455 units sold in March 2024. The growth was primarily led by a strong uptick in domestic market demand, while exports registered a decline.

Honda 2W Sales March 2025

In the domestic market, Honda sold 4,01,411 units, registering a healthy 12.08% YoY growth over 3,58,151 units sold in March 2024. Month-on-month, domestic sales also improved by 4.56%, up from 3,83,918 units in February 2025. Domestic sales contributed over 93.9% of Honda’s total two-wheeler volumes for the month.

However, Honda’s export performance saw a decline of 8.01% YoY, with 26,037 units exported in March 2025 as against 28,304 units in the same month last year. Compared to February 2025’s 38,531 units, exports dropped sharply by 32.43% MoM, reducing export share to just 6.09% of the total volume.

Honda 2W Sales FY 2025

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) concluded FY2024-25 on a high note, posting a strong 19.16% year-on-year growth in overall two-wheeler sales. The company sold a total of 58,31,104 units during the financial year, up from 48,93,522 units in FY2023-24 — an impressive increase of 9,37,582 units.

Honda’s domestic two-wheeler business saw a robust performance, with 53,26,092 units sold in FY2025, marking a 17.57% growth over the 45,30,196 units sold in the previous fiscal. The strong demand was driven by popular models such as the Activa, Shine 125, and Unicorn, supported by expanding rural and urban market penetration.

HMSI’s export division also delivered an outstanding performance, registering 5,05,012 units in FY2025, a jump of 39% over 3,63,326 units in FY2024. Exports now account for 8.66% of the company’s total sales, reflecting Honda’s growing global footprint and its increasing focus on overseas markets.

Hero Maintains Lead Over Honda In FY 2025

Despite its impressive growth in both domestic and export markets, Honda 2-Wheelers narrowly missed out on overtaking Hero MotoCorp to become the No. 1 two-wheeler manufacturer in India for FY2025. Honda registered total sales of 58.31 lakh units, falling short by just 68,083 units when compared to Hero MotoCorp’s 58.99 lakh units. While Honda outpaced Hero significantly in exports—shipping over 5.05 lakh units versus Hero’s 2.87 lakh units—it was Hero’s stronger domestic sales performance that helped it retain the top spot for yet another fiscal year.