Honda 2W Sales May 2025 Faced YoY and MoM Decline – Activa, Shine, Dio

Honda 2W domestic sales suffered a severe setback with 4.17 lakh unit sales last month while exports improved significantly

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) have announced their sales performance for the month of May 2025. With a total of 4,65,115 unit sales last month, the company has suffered a steep 5.55% YoY decline. There had been 4,92,447 units sold in May 2024. This related to a volume de-growth of 27,332 units.

Honda 2W YoY and MoM Sales May 2025

Breaking up the company’s YoY sales further, we see that the company’s has seen a 7.40% decline in its domestic sales. Sales which had stood at 4,50,589 units in May 2024, declined by 33,333 units to 4,17,256 units in the past month.

The company’s domestic sales contributed to an 89.71% share while exports hold a 10.29% share. On the other hand, exports have improved sizably by 14.34%. There were 47,859 units shipped in May 2025, up from 41,858 unit sales in May 2024.

From the MoM point of view, sales declined both in domestic and global markets. Domestic sales dipped by 1.34% from 4,22,931 units sold in April 2025 while exports suffered a severe 17.43% de-growth from 4,80,896 units shipped in the previous month. This took MoM sales down by 3.28% to 4,65,115 units from 4,80,896 units, relating to a volume decline of 15,781 units.

Honda 2W YTD Sales May 2025

During the months of April and May 2025, Honda 2W domestic and global sales fell by 8.54% to 9,46,011 units. This was a volume de-growth of 88,382 units when compared to 10,34,393 units sold in the same two months of 2024.

Sales in domestic markets declined by 9.82% to 8,40,187 units from 9,31,635 units YTD. There was a 2.98% improvement in total exports to 1,05,824 units in the April-May 2025 period from 1,02,758 units sold in the same months in 2024.

During April 2025, the company expanded its portfolio to include a range of premium motorcycles. The all-new Rebel 500, X-ADV, CB750 Hornet, CB1000 Hornet SP, and flagship 50th Anniversary edition of Gold Wing Tour will all be on sale via the company’s BigWing dealerships.

In May 2025, HMSI also reached a milestone of 500 millionth motorcycle globally marking 76 years since the first Dream motorcycle was produced. The company also expanded its production capacities be adding a new production line at its Vithalapur plant in India.