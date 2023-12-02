Honda 2W Sales Nov 2023 – Activa, CB350, Unicorn, Shine, Dio

Honda 2W sales last month touched 447,849 units, of which 420,677 units were domestic sales and 27,172 units were exports

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced improved sales in November 2023. It was growth seen both in terms of domestic sales and exports. In November, the company also launched the new CB350. Honda CB350 is presented in two trim levels – DLX and DLX Pro and are priced at Rs. 1,99,900 and Rs. 2,17,800 respectively. Bookings have opened and deliveries have commenced.

Honda 2W Sales November 2023

Honda 2W sales (domestic + exports) in November 2023 stood at 4,47,849 units. This was a 20 percent YoY growth over 3,73,221 units sold in November 2022 relating to a 74,628 unit volume growth. Domestic sales improved by 18.99 percent from 3,53,540 units sold in November 2022 to 4,20,677 units in the past month showing off a 67,137 unit volume growth.

Honda 2W exports also increased by an even higher percentage as compared to domestic sales. Exports grew by 38.06 percent to 27,172 units in November 2023 from 19,681 units shipped in November 2022.

Taking into account MoM sales, Honda 2W suffered a setback both in terms of domestic sales and exports. Total sales dipped by 9.14 percent from 4,92,884 units sold in October 2023. There were lower domestic sales by 9.09 percent to 4,20,677 units last month from 4,62,747 units sold in October 2023 while exports dipped 9.84 percent from 30,137 units shipped in October 2023.

Honda 2W Activities during November 2023

In November 2023, Honda 2W undertook several activities. It was the new BigWing showrooms across Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu) which were inaugurated last month taking up the company’s #GoRidin spirit.

Honda also undertook road safety programs in 12 cities across the country right from Bathinda (Punjab), Bagepalli (Karnataka), Kolhapur (Maharashtra), Tulungia (Assam), Chittorgarh (Rajasthan), Aizawl (Mizoram), Hubli (Karnataka), Hyderabad (Telangana), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dewas (Madhya Pradesh) Nashik (Maharashtra) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh). The company also celebrated its 9th anniversary of Traffic Training Park in Delhi.

In terms of its motorsports activities, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team earned 6 points in the Round 5 taking the total to 27 points in 2023 Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC). Honda Racing Corporation also announced the signing of Luca Marini for 2024 and 2025 MotoGP World Championship seasons.