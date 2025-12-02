Honda 2W Sales Nov 2025 at 5.91 Lakh – 25% YoY Growth

Honda 2W sales improved significantly in Nov 2025 with strong domestic and global demand

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) sales for Nov 2025 ended on a highly positive note. Sales improved substantially both in domestic and global markets to record total sales of 5,91,136 units. This was a 25.04% rise over 4,72,749 units in Nov 2024. MoM sales however, declined by 9.14% as compared to 6,50,596 units of Oct 2025, when festive demand has spurred up sales.

Honda 2W Sales YoY Vs MoM Nov 2025

In domestic markets, Honda sales grew by 23.28% YoY to 5,33,645 units, up from 4,32,888 units in Nov 2024. This was a volume difference of 1,00,757 units. Exports also surged 44.23% to 57,491 units in the past month from 39,861 units sold in the same month last year. The share percentage of domestic sales to exports stands at 90.27% to 9.73%.

MoM sales however, declined by 9.14% from 6,50,596 units of Oct 2025. It was brought down by lower domestic demand that fell by 10.90% from 5,98,952 units while exports saw an 11.32% rise from 51,644 units shipped in Oct 2025.

On a YTD basis, Honda 2W sales were up 12.69% to 42,32,748 units, a 4,79,660 unit volume growth over 37,56,088 units sold in the Apr-Nov 2024 period. Domestic demand was lower by 1.43% to 38,12,096 units during the Apr-Nov 2025 period from 38,67,427 units sold in the same 8 month period of last year. Exports grew substantially by 16.39% to 4,20,652 units from 3,61,410 units marking a 59,242 unit volume increase.

Key Highlights of November 2025

HMSI undertook various activities towards road safety. The company conducted awareness campaigns across many cities in India where road behavior was imparted to participants via interactive learning. In celebration of Children’s Day, the company conducted a Kids Carnival under the theme “Safety Explorers: Journey Through Traffic Land”. It was aimed to make road safety learning engaging and fun for children while promoting safe habits from an early age.

Road Safety Convention was also held in schools and colleges across Coimbatore and Varanasi encouraging principals and teachers to build road safety awareness among children from an early age. During the month of Nov 2025 Honda India Foundation (HIF) announced the launch of a Career Progression Program for General Duty Assistants (GDAs) trained under its flagship CSR initiative, Project Pragati. It aims to help healthcare workers move into specialized technical roles through structured training and assured employment at Amrita Hospital.