Honda 2W Sales Oct 2024 – 5.53 Lakh Domestic, 44k Exports

Honda 2W sales showed off a YoY and MoM growth Oct 2024 boosted by the Activa, Shine, Dio, etc

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) have released sales figures for October 2024. Sales were boosted during the festive period with the company recording a total of 5,97,711 units last month. This included 5,53,120 units in domestic markets while exports stood at 44,591 units.

Honda 2W Sales Oct 2024 – YoY and MoM

Honda 2W total sales showed off double digit YoY growth in Oct 2024. Total sales (domestic + exports) grew by 21.27% YoY from 4,92,884 units sold in Oct 2023 to 5,97,711 units in the past month. This related to a 1,04,827 unit volume growth.

Domestic sales stood at 5,53,120 units in Oct 2024 from 4,62,747 units sold in Oct 2023, a 19.53% growth. Domestic sales command a92.54% share. Exports also saw a significant increase by 47.96% to 44,591 units in the past month over 30,137 units shipped in Oct 2023. Exports share stood at 7.46%.

The company also reported healthy MoM performance. Honda’s total sales had stood at 5,83,663 units in Sept 2024 with was a 2.41% improvement with a 14,078 unit volume increase. This related to MoM growth of over 5,36,391 units sold in domestic markets, a 3.12% growth while exports declined by 5.61% from 47,242 units exported in Sept 2024.



Honda 2W – YTD Sales Growth

Honda 2W sales have also seen outstanding performance on a year-to-date (YTD) basis posting positive sales both in domestic and more particularly in global markets. In domestic markets, the company sold 34,34,539 units in FY2025, a 54.88% rise over 22,17,605 units sold in the same period of 2023. This related to a 12,16,934 unit volume increase with domestic sales commanding a hefty market share.

Exports also surged efficiently by 90.47% on a YTD basis. The company shipped 3,21,549 units in the FY2025 period. This was a 1,52,729 unit volume increase from 1,68,820 units sold in the FY2024 period. This took total YTD sales up by 32.35% in FY2025 to 31,58,377 units. There had been 23,86,425 units sold in the corresponding period of the previous year. It related to a wholesome 7,71,952 unit volume increase.

HMSI crossed the milestone of one crore cumulative two-wheeler sales in states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh. Along with this milestone, the company also surpassed the 5 million unit sales mark in Karnataka. The company also expanded its dealership network with a new BigWing dealership in Kalamassery, Kochi, Kerala.

In recent news, The new Honda CB300F Flex-Fuel was added to the company portfolio last month It is priced at Rs 1.70 lakh and marks its foray as India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle. It goes on sale via all Honda Big Wing dealerships nationwide from the last week of October.