Honda 2W Sales Oct 2025 at 6.50 Lakh Units – YoY and MoM Growth

Honda Two Wheeler sales grew significantly on YoY and MoM sales in Oct 2025, though YTD sales fell into the red

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) have reported strong sales in October 2025. Sales grew both in domestic and export markets on a YoY basis. However, even as the company has seen stronger MoM growth, its exports declined sharply. The Honda Activa scooter range, that comprising the Activa 110, Activa 125 and Activa-i, achieved a significant milestone crossing the 35 million unit sales mark.

Honda Sales Oct 2025 – YoY Vs MoM

Honda sales improved by 8.85% YoY and by 14.51% on a MoM basis to a total of 6,50,596 units. This included both domestic sales and exports which had stood at 5,97,711 units in Oct 2024. There had been 5,68,164 units sold in Sept 2025. This growth was supported by strong festive demand and improved market sentiment in view of recent GST rate revisions that came into effect from 22nd Sept 2025.

Domestic YoY sales were up 8.29% YoY to 5,98,952 units from 5,53,120 units sold in Oct 2024. It related to a 45,832 unit volume increase. With a strong focus on export markets, global demand too ended positively with a 15.82% YoY rise to 51,644 units in the past month from 44,591 units shipped in the same month last year. MoM sales also surged in domestic markets by 18.44% to 5,98,952 units from 5,05,693 units. However, exports fell sharply by 17.33% when compared to 62,471 units of Sept 2025.

Honda 2W YTD Sales April – Oct 2025

For the year to date (YRD) period April to October 2025, Honda two wheeler sales declined. Sales fell by 4.54% in domestic markets to 32,78,451 units, down by 1,56,088 units from 34,34,539 units sold in the same period of 2024. Exports on the other hand received more positive attention with a 12.94% rise in shipments to 3,63,161 units in the 7 month period. This was a volume increase of 41,612 units over 3,21,549 units exported in the April to Oct 2024 period. Total YTD sales thus declined by 3.05% to 36,41,612 units from 37,56,088 units.

Road Safety and CSR Initiatives

In Oct 2025, HMSI remained committed to its Road Safety initiatives that the company has been conducting on a regular basis. It celebrated the 8th anniversary of Traffic Training Park in Karnal, Haryana and 5th anniversary of its Safety Driving Education Centre (SDEC) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The company also held a Road Safety Convention in Jabalpur encouraging principals and teachers to build road safety awareness among school children from an early age. In view of a collision-free society by 2050, Honda India Foundation (HIF) also handed over 200 specially equipped Quick Response Team (QRT) vehicles to Chandigarh, Rajasthan and Karnataka Police as part of its ‘Sadak Sahayak: Surakshit Marg, Surakshit Jiwan’ project.