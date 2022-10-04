Honda 2W Sales Sep 2022 – Activa, Dio, Unicorn, CB350, Grazia

In September, Honda 2W sales stood a little shy of Hero MotoCorp’s and takes the spot of second highest-selling 2W company in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India PVT LTD was on the verge of overtaking Hero MotoCorp last month. But in September 2022, the gap widens more and Hero pulls ahead by a small margin. With Hero taking the lead, Honda takes the spot of second highest-selling 2W manufacturer in India.

Honda sold 4,88,924 units in the country and gained 25,241 units in volume growth. The Japanese brand registered a 5.44% YoY growth. In contrast, Honda sold 4,63,683 units in September 2021. Honda 2W domestic sales account for 94.29% of the company’s total sales. With 4,23,216 units sold in August 2022, Honda saw a MoM growth of 15.23%.

Honda 2W Sales September 2022

Even though the company registers a small YoY growth in the domestic market, exports thrive a lot better. With 29,635 units shipped in September 2022, the company registered 62.61% YoY growth. Volume gain stood at 11,410 units with just 18,225 units shipped in September 2021. Honda’s exports account for 5.71% of the company’s total sales.

While Honda shows a strong growth YoY in exports, the company registered a 24.61% drop in sales MoM. This is because of the 39,307 units that Honda shipped in August 2022. The company’s exports accounted for 8.5% last month which is reduced to 5.71% in September 2022.

Commenting on company’s positive momentum in the run-up to festivities, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “The auto-industry registered a strong demand force in the 2nd quarter as this momentum continues to rise with the on-going festival celebration.

All our dealerships are witnessing a visible rise in physical walk-ins as well as customer inquiries. With an exciting range of model line-ups across segments to choose from, we are all set to delight our customers this festive season.”

In total, Honda 2W pushed out 5,18,559 units and registered 7.61% YoY growth with a volume gain of 36,651 units and 12.12% MoM growth with a volume gain standing at 56,036 units. In contrast, Honda sold 4,81,908 units in September 2021 and sold 4,62,523 units in August 2022. With popular products like Activa scooter series, Unicorn, CB Shine commuter, Dio and more, Honda is likely to push more sales in the festive season. On the premium end, Honda CB350 is also doing well in sales.

YTD Sales

Honda 2W sales September 2022 YTD stood at 13,14,841 units in Q3 2022. With these sales figures, Honda has gained 9.09% YoY when compared to 12,05,296 units pushed out in Q3 2021 with a volume gain standing at 1,09,545 units. When compared to Q2 of 2022, Honda registered a solid growth of 32.13% QoQ when compared to just 9,95,136 units pushed out in Q2 2022. Volume gain stood at 3,19,705 units in Q3 2022 over Q2 of 2022.