Honda 2W Tapukara Plant To Add 6.7 Lakh Units Capacity – Total To Cross 20 Lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a major expansion of its manufacturing capacity in the country, with plans to add a third production line at its Tapukara facility in Alwar district, Rajasthan. This move comes as the company looks to cater to growing and evolving demand for two-wheelers in India.

Tapukara Plant Capacity Expansion

The new production line is expected to become operational in 2028 and will have an annual capacity of 6,70,000 units. With this addition, total production capacity at the Tapukara plant will increase to 2.01 million units per year. The expansion is also set to generate employment for over 2,000 people, contributing to regional economic growth.

Overall Manufacturing Footprint

HMSI currently operates four manufacturing plants in India with a combined annual capacity of 6.25 million units. Since starting operations in 2001, the company has produced over 70 million units in the country, underlining its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

In addition to the Tapukara expansion, HMSI is also setting up a fourth production line at its Vithalapur plant in Gujarat, which is expected to be operational in 2027. This will further strengthen the company’s overall manufacturing network in India.

Investment And Future Plans

Honda will invest approximately Rs 1,500 crore for the new production line at Tapukara. With this and other planned expansions, HMSI’s total annual production capacity in India is expected to increase from 6.25 million units to around 8 million units by FY2028.

Commenting on the development, Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO of HMSI, said that India is entering a new phase of mobility transformation and the company is focused on strengthening its production ecosystem to improve flexibility, resilience and future readiness. He added that the expansion will help HMSI respond better to market demand while continuing to support customer aspirations.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma welcomed the investment, stating that the expansion reinforces Rajasthan’s position as a preferred manufacturing hub. He noted that HMSI’s continued investment will boost the automotive ecosystem and generate employment opportunities in the region.

The new line will be capable of manufacturing commuter motorcycles and scooters, aligning with Honda’s focus on high-volume segments. Alongside capacity expansion, HMSI continues to integrate sustainable practices such as solar power usage, water conservation and recycling initiatives, in line with Honda’s global goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Tapukara Plant Growth Over The Years

The Tapukara plant, which began operations in 2011 with a capacity of 0.6 million units, has seen multiple upgrades over the years. It currently has a capacity of 1.3 million units, which is expected to increase to 1.34 million units by FY2026 through efficiency improvements and automation.