Honda 300cc ADV Motorcycle Spied In India – RE Himalayan Rival

Honda XRE 300 gets a 291.6 cc single-cylinder motor that is capable of generating 26 hp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque

Honda seems to be shying away from launching proper enthusiast vehicles in India. Instead of CRF190L, we got CB200X to compete with Hero XPulse 200 4V. Not just that, we never got one motorcycle of Honda’s XRE series as well. That doesn’t mean that Honda will never launch one.

Recently, a Honda XRE 300 ADV has been spied on in India beside BMW G 310 GS and KTM 390 Adventure. This is not the first time XRE 300 is making an appearance. We have seen XRE 300 getting patented in India in 2017. In 2021, XRE 300 was updated for markets like Brazil to compete against Royal Enfield Himalayan and Yamaha XTZ 250. Looking at the ADV on Indian soil again, one can not help but wonder, will it launch? We don’t know the answer to that just yet. But we can tell you why it would be a good product in HMSI’s arsenal.

Honda XRE 300 ADV Spied in India

XRE 300 ADV borrows a lot of design cues from Honda’s flagship ADV Africa Twin. Right from its fairing and the colour schemes, XRE 300 is reminiscent of Africa Twin. Unlike other premium ADVs which get trail riding capabilities at best, XRE 300 is a proper off-roader. To make it a worthy off-roader, Honda has given it a lot of kit.

Primary among these are, long-travel front telescopic suspension, rear mono-shock, 21” spoked wheel at front, 18” spoked wheel at the rear, high mounted exhaust, a front beak, abundant ground clearance and many more. The seating position is tall and the handlebar is placed at an optimum to offer relaxed ergonomics even when standing.

Honda XRE 300 ADV gets a slightly inclined fully digital instrument cluster. This angle makes it fall in rider’s peripheral vision at all times. Something similar has been seen on upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 as well. Seat looks adequately comfortable for both rider and pillion. There is a rack to mount the top box behind the seat.

Specs & Launch

Powering the Honda XRE 300 is a 291.6 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, air-cooled motor that is capable of generating 26 hp of peak power and 27 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It gets disc brakes at both ends along with Dual-channel ABS as standard. When viewed head-on, it comes off as handsome. Especially when compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The silver finish on the engine case and telescopic suspension give out retro vibes. It gets the same set of tyres as found on Xpulse 200 which are 90/90-21 at front and 120/80-18 at the back. Honda XRE 300 ADV is also capable of running on Ethanol fuel. Dubbed as FlexOne tech, XRE 300 is flex-fuel ready.

HMSI has not revealed any info regarding this ADV officially. However, there is a possibility for the launch as ADV segment has heated up considerably. We have Royal Enfield Himalayan, Yezdi Adventure, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and XPulse 200 4V at lower end. We also have the upcoming Himalayan 450 and Xpulse 400. More info is likely to follow soon.

