Honda 350cc ADV Scooter Planned For Launch – Patent Leaks

With products like ADV350, Honda will be looking to take early leads in premium maxi-scooter segment

Unveiled at 2021 EICMA, Honda ADV350 is available in select international markets. In view of possibilities that may emerge in the future, Honda has patented ADV350 in India. The company will be tracking opportunities in this space and launch ADV350 at an appropriate time. The maxi-scooter will command premium pricing, just like BMW C 400 GT scooter that is available at a starting price of Rs 10.40 lakh (ex-sh). In the UK, Honda ADV350 2022 model is priced at £5,699 (approx. INR 5.57 lakh).

Honda 350cc ADV Scooter features

Honda ADV350 can tackle everyday commuting needs, as well as explore areas beyond city limits. It borrows much of its adventure DNA from Honda X-ADV. Some of the key features of ADV350 include its rugged design, chiselled body panels, dual headlamp setup with DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, step-up seat and upswept exhaust.

As compared to a motorcycle, Honda ADV350 can be expected to provide better control and handling. Although the scooter has a beasty profile, seat height of 780mm makes things easily manageable. It may not be as capable as an ADV bike, but it can easily tackle unpaved pathways and mild off-road tracks. Using ADV350 can be a lot more fun, as the maxi-scooter has relaxed ergonomics paired with powerful performance.

Off-roading capabilities of Honda ADV350 are supported with features such as long suspension travel. The scooter has USD front forks with 125mm travel and twin rear shock absorbers with 130 mm of travel. Ground clearance of 145mm also helps tackle uneven terrain. The scooter is equipped with block-pattern tyres that ensure optimal grip across varied environments.

With Honda ADV350, users can access a range of utilitarian features. It includes a front glovebox with USB type-C socket and large 48-liter under seat storage. Two full-face helmets can be accommodated with room to spare. The scooter has been designed to deflect air away from the rider, which reduces fatigue during longer journeys.

Honda ADV350 has Bluetooth connectivity, allowing the rider to access phone calls and music. Overall experience can be further improved with a range of official accessories. It includes things like rear carrier rack, smart top box, inner bags and heated grips.

Honda ADV350 performance

Powering Honda ADV350 maxi-scooter is a 330cc liquid cooled, SOHC motor that generates 29 PS of max power and 31.5 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a CVT gearbox and utilizes a V-belt drive. With this powerful motor, ADV350 can easily outmanoeuvre the traffic and cruise effortlessly on highways.

Riding experience is further improved with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that automatically adjusts rear wheel traction based on riding conditions. With use of low-friction technologies, the engine is able to deliver mileage of around 29.4 kmpl (as per WMTC model). On a full tank with 11.5 litres of fuel, the scooter can travel around 340 km without refuelling.