Honda Activa 110, Activa 125, SP125 – Special Anniversary Editions Launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched 25-year Anniversary Editions of three of its most popular two-wheelers – the Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125 – marking 25 years of operations in India. Bookings for these special editions are now open, with deliveries set to begin by the end of August 2025.

The launch coincides with another milestone for Honda, having produced over 70 million two-wheelers in India earlier this year. The company says these editions are a tribute to customer trust and loyalty built over a quarter of a century.

Exclusive Anniversary Design

The Anniversary Editions bring a refreshed look to the familiar designs. The Activa 110 and Activa 125 get:

– Special 25-year Anniversary graphics on body panels

– A 25-year logo on the front panel

– Sleek black chrome finish at the front

– Pyrite brown metallic alloy wheels

– Premium seat and inner panel finishes (Café-brown/black for Activa 110, black for Activa 125)

The SP125 Anniversary Edition carries similar updates, including anniversary graphics, the special logo on the fuel tank, pyrite brown metallic alloy wheels, and revised colour accents.

All three models are available only in the DLX variant and come in two colour options – Pearl Siren Blue and Mat Steel Black Metallic. Equipment highlights include a fully LED headlamp, a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Engines and Features

1. Activa 110 – 109.51cc single-cylinder, PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant

2. Activa 125 – 123.92cc single-cylinder, PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant

3. SP125 – 123.94cc single-cylinder, PGM-Fi OBD2B compliant

All three models feature Honda’s Combined Braking System (CBS), tubeless tyres, and a side-stand engine cut-off system.

Pricing (Ex-showroom Delhi)

1. Honda Activa 110 25-year Anniversary Edition – Rs 92,565

2. Honda Activa 125 25-year Anniversary Edition – Rs 97,270

3. Honda SP125 25-year Anniversary Edition – Rs 1,02,516

Customers can book online at Honda 2Wheelers India or at authorised dealerships. With the Activa continuing its dominance in the scooter market since 2001 and the SP125 finding strong appeal in the 125cc motorcycle segment, Honda says these anniversary editions are designed to celebrate its leadership while offering customers premium styling and features at accessible price points.

Introducing the new 25-year Anniversary Edition models, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “For 25 years, the Activa has been more than just a scooter – it has been a trusted companion, a symbol of reliability, and an inseparable part of India’s mobility story. This year, as Honda celebrates 25 years in India and the remarkable milestone of 70 million two-wheelers produced in the country achieved early this year, we are proud to introduce the 25-year Anniversary Editions of Activa 110, Activa 125, and SP125. These special editions are a tribute to our customers’ unwavering trust and a reaffirmation of Honda’s commitment to delivering exceptional value for decades to come.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The Activa is more than just a scooter, it is a trusted companion for crores of families across India and proudly stays true to its tagline ‘Scooter bole toh Activa’. Over the last 25 years, it has shaped India’s two-wheeler landscape and truly won the hearts of people from all walks of life. The SP125, on the other hand, has become one of the most admired motorcycles in the 125cc segment, striking the perfect balance between style, comfort, and performance. With the newly launched 25-year Anniversary Editions, we are not just offering products – we are inviting our customers to celebrate a legacy of trust and leadership with unmatched dominance.”