Honda Activa 6G Brown Colour Celebrates 20th Anniversary – Price Rs 1,500 More

A lot has changed in 20 years but Honda Activa continues to dominate scooter sales

Honda Activa has carved a niche for itself in the Indian two wheeler industry, and has continued to build on its workhorse for over two decades now. Activa’s successful 20-year run has seen over 2 crore Indian customers.

The big 20 milestone is being celebrated with a special 20th anniversary edition Activa 6G. Over the years, HMSI has continued to upgrade Activa to ensure it stays relevant in the changing fcae of the two-wheeler industry here. This includes Combi-Brake System in 2009, Honda Eco Technology (HET) in 2013, and enhanced Smart Power (eSP) tech among other inputs in the 2020 Activa 6G.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The legend was born 20 years ago, when Honda realized The Power of Dreams of India with its debut model – Activa.”

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Delighting lacs of new customers every month, Activa is the torch bearer of India’s two wheeler industry.”

Matte Mature Brown colour and gold bits

The specially curated 20th anniversary edition is available in a brand new Matte Mature Brown colour with distinctive gold embossed logos. For Honda, the 20th anniversary edition is as precious as gold.

It sports matte mature brown rear grab-rails, shiny embossed 20th year anniversary logo, and a special golden Activa logo. The front has new stripes, and front and rear tyres have black steel wheels. Inner cover and seats are finished in brown. The crankshaft is in black cover.

20th anniversary edition Activa 6G

Cosmetic changes are galore to ensure the celebration is visible at all times. The BSVI engine is one that was worked on recently. Powered by eSP, the scooter feature 26 patent application inputs and advancements. The 110cc PGM-FI HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine returns 10 percent increased mileage.

The engine returns 7.68 hp power at 8,000 rpm, and 8.79 Nm torque at 5,250 rpm mated to a CVT. eSP and Honda ACG starter make for a silent start. Telescopic suspension and increased ground clearance improve ride quality over rough roads. Engine start/stop switch, easy to access external fuel lid through the integrated dual function switch, and bigger 12-inch front wheel are all new additions.

20th anniversary edition Activa 6G is being despatched from today, and is available in 2 variants (Standard & Deluxe) at a price of Rs 66,816 for Standard, and Rs 68,316 for Deluxe (ex-sh, Gurugram, Haryana). This is at a small premium over the regular variants, wherein Standard is available at a price of Rs. 65,419, and Deluxe trim at Rs. 66,919. (Rs 1,500 more for the anniversary edition).

Honda Activa sales far exceed segment sales, and puts it at a spot that sees it outnumber bestselling motorcycles too. The Indian two wheeler market is dominated by motorcycle sales with Honda Activa being an exception.