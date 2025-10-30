Honda Activa Achieves 35 Million Sales Milestone – India’s #1 Scooter

Several factors such as reliability, fuel efficiency and practicality have ensured consistently high sales for Honda Activa

Introduced in India in 2001, Honda Activa has achieved various milestones over the years. The latest record is cumulative sales of 35 million units, comprising the Activa 110, Activa 125 and the Activa-i. This makes the Honda Activa India’s best-selling scooter ever. Let’s get more details on this riveting journey.

Honda Activa achieves 35 million sales milestone

It took around 14 years for Honda Activa to reach the 10 million sales milestone. This was achieved in 2015. The next 10 million sales came in just three years in 2018. And now, in 2025, Activa sales have reached the 35-million mark. Activa remains to be the top selling Honda two-wheeler vehicle in India, contributing more than 50% to the brand’s overall sales.

Honda Activa became popular, as it revolutionized urban mobility with its gearless design. Activa became synonymous with reliability and durability, making it the preferred choice among the masses. The scooter has a simple, yet elegant and practical design that suits everyday needs. Unlike entry-level commuter motorcycles that are mostly used by men, Honda Activa is preferred by a wide range of users regardless of their gender or age.

There are various other factors that have made Activa a bestseller. For example, Activa generally has low maintenance and replacement parts are easily available. The scooter has strong build quality, ensuring a hassle-free experience for years. With regular servicing, Honda Activa delivers reliable performance without any issues. Honda’s large dealer network and reliable after-sales services have also contributed to Activa’s popularity.

Honda has also introduced updates for Activa at regular intervals, in line with industry trends and evolving consumer expectations. Some of the key updates introduced over the years include the combi-brake system, Honda Eco Technology (HET), LED headlamp, digital console, fuel injection (PGM-Fi), eSP, Bluetooth connectivity, smart key with H-Smart technology, TFT screen, USB Type-C charging port and Honda Road Sync connectivity suite.

Electric Activa holds potential

With the EV segment registering strong growth, Honda had introduced the Activa electric earlier this year in January. Activa e: is backed by the advanced e-Swap technology, which eliminates the wait time for battery recharge. Users can swap the discharged battery with a fully charged battery in under a minute.

e-Swap technology also reduces the upfront cost of the electric scooter. Activa electric is currently available at select locations such as Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. As more states are covered, Activa electric sales could witness strong growth. Honda Activa e: has two 1.55 kWh lithium-ion battery packs with IP65 rating.

Power is supplied to a 6 kW (8.16 PS) electric motor. The scooter has a range of 102 km and top speed of 80 km/h. 0 to 60 km/h is achievable in 7.3 seconds. In comparison, the petrol-powered Activa 110 has a 109.51 cc engine. It generates 8 PS and 9.05 Nm of torque. Activa 125 gets power from a 123.92 cc engine that generates 8.4 PS and 10.5 Nm of torque.