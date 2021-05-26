Honda Activa, Hornet, Grazia To Get Bluetooth Connectivity Via RoadSync ?

Bluetooth connectivity is in demand and can influence customer purchase decisions

If we look at Honda’s rivals such as Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and TVS, they all have introduced Bluetooth for several of their two wheelers. Honda also offers Bluetooth connectivity, but it’s available only with bigger capacity two wheelers such as H’ness CB350, Forza 350, Forza 750, X-ADV and CB1000R. To match rival offerings, Honda may introduce Bluetooth connectivity for most of its 125cc and above models.

Honda RoadSync trademark approved

Honda’s trademark application for RoadSync has been approved in India. This indicates that Honda may soon introduce it in select two wheelers. It is expected that most Honda two wheelers with semi-digital and digital instrument console could get Bluetooth connectivity in future. Products that match the criteria include Activa 125, Grazia, X-Blade and Hornet 2.0.

For introducing RoadSync Bluetooth connectivity suite, Honda can launch newer variants that have this feature. Or the company can provide this as an optional feature to customers. Both ways, the choice will be with the customer whether or not they want to have Bluetooth connectivity.

The young brigade and the working class would surely want to have Bluetooth connectivity. Fiddling with the phone while riding a two wheeler is not only dangerous, but can also attract fine. With Bluetooth connectivity, a number of tasks can be made handsfree. It also ensures that one doesn’t have to stop every time something flashes on the screen.

However, there could be customers who may have little use of Bluetooth connectivity. The latter group would probably want to avoid paying additional money for Bluetooth connectivity. Talking about how much Bluetooth variants will cost, the estimate is up to Rs 5,000 more than non-Bluetooth variants.

Honda RoadSync features

Internationally, Honda RoadSync works with Honda two wheelers that have Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. It works in conjunction with the RoadSync app, which is currently available only for Android.

When connected to the user’s smartphone, a range of features can be accessed via a Bluetooth headset. For example, one can make and receive calls, access text messages, reply to text messages via voice commands, get directions via Google Maps and listen to music. The idea is to provide a handsfree experience as far as possible.

For the Indian market, RoadSync may not have the voice commands feature. Rest other features such as calling, music and turn-by-turn navigation may be available. Exact details will be revealed soon when Honda makes an official statement.