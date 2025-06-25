Honda Activa e Battery Rental Prices Reduced – New Concept Store In B’luru

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has finally entered the highly coveted electric scooter segment of the country. With the launch of Activa e and QC1, Honda became the first Japanese brand to enter India’s electric scooter segment, beating Suzuki and Yamaha to the finish line.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for Honda as launch prices were considered quite high. Battery rental prices were also considered to be on the higher side, souring the deal further. Getting down to damage control, Honda has introduced a more affordable BaaS Lite Plan with Activa e that is expected to boost its appeal considerably. Let’s take a closer look.

Activa e Battery Rental Prices

Launched with a price tag between Rs 1.17 lakh and Rs 1.52 lakh (Ex-sh) in India, the Honda Activa e is a little late for the party. HMSI has ensured that their products stand out as it offers a battery swapping system that no mainstream electric scooter manufacturer is currently offering.

It has to be noted that Activa e can’t be charged at home or at DC charging stations. Only battery swap. However, that turned out to be a costly affair for many as the base BaaS plans started from Rs 1,999 for up to 35 kWh per month in Basic Plan and Advance Plan commanded Rs 3,599 for up to 82 kWh per month.

Now, Honda has launched a new Lite Plan for Activa e priced at Rs 678 for up to 20 kWh (all plan prices excluding GST). These BaaS plans are employed on top of the base price of Activa e and the battery swapping stations are maintained in the country by Honda Power Pack Energy India operating only in Bengaluru as of writing this article.

Because of its removable batteries, Activa e has negligible boot space under the seat. It is powered by a mid-mounted motor sipping juice from two 1.5 kWh removable battery packs promising a range of 102 km on a single charge. There’s a 7-inch instrument cluster without touch support and all-LED lighting.

New EV Concept Store in Bengaluru

To boost sales of its electric scooters, HMSI has inaugurated an EV concept Store in Mantri Square Mall, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. This new showroom showcases Honda’s profound advancements in land mobility and aviation, showcasing its remarkable journey and contribution to the world.

At Product Display Zone, customers can get up close with Activa e and QC1 and even offers Kids Interaction Zone. Safe Tech Zone gives a detailed look at core components like battery, motor, charger and Mobile Power Pack, among other international flair including Honda Jet scale model, Honda Electric Racing Go-Kart, Honda Moto Compacto and others.