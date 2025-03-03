Honda Activa Electric Scooter in Black – Arrives at Dealer Showroom

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has taken a significant step in the electric two-wheeler segment as the first batch of Honda Activa Electric (eActiva) scooters has started arriving at dealerships. Spy shots confirm that both the Activa E and QC1 models are being dispatched to showrooms, ahead of their official launch. Bookings and price announcements are expected to take place this month, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February 2025.

Honda Electric Scooters – Activa E and QC1

To cater to a broader customer base, Honda is introducing two variants—Activa E with a removable dual battery pack setup and QC1 with a fixed single battery pack. The Activa E is expected to be positioned as a more premium offering, featuring dual swappable lithium-ion batteries of 1.5 kWh each, delivering 8.15 PS of peak power, a certified range of 102 km, and a top speed of 80 km/h.

It also boasts a gradeability of 13 degrees, making it more capable of handling inclines. The QC1, on the other hand, is a more affordable option, featuring a single 1.5 kWh battery pack, producing 2.44 PS, and offering a range of 80 km with a top speed of 50 km/h. Its gradeability is limited to 7 degrees, which may affect its uphill performance.

Production Plans

Honda aims to produce 1 lakh units of these electric scooters in 2025, ensuring strong localization with 99% of components sourced within India. Production is currently being handled at Honda’s Narsapura facility in Karnataka, while its other plants in Alwar, Manesar, and Vithalapur will continue manufacturing ICE two-wheelers.

The company is implementing a phased rollout strategy for its electric scooters, starting with major metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, before expanding to other locations across the country. The Activa E and QC1 will be sold via Honda’s existing dealerships, rather than through an exclusive EV retail network. Dedicated EV sections will be set up within these showrooms to ensure seamless sales and service support.

A key highlight of the Activa E is its Battery as a Service (BaaS) model, which allows users to swap batteries instead of charging them at home. This not only lowers the upfront cost of ownership but also eliminates concerns about battery life and maintenance.

With the arrival of its first batch of electric scooters at dealerships, Honda is preparing to compete with established EV players like Ola Electric, Ather, and Bajaj Chetak. By offering both swappable and fixed battery options, a high level of localization, and a strong dealership network, Honda is well-positioned to make a significant impact in India’s fast-growing electric two-wheeler market.

