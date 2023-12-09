Honda Activa Electric Debut Likely Next Month – Launch in H1 2024

Activa electric will be based on the existing platform and come with a fixed battery setup

Although late in the two-wheeler EV race, Honda is getting ready to shake up things with multiple new launches. For Indian market, Honda’s first offering will be an electric version of its top selling Activa scooter. Active electric is expected to make its global debut at upcoming Customer Electronic Show (CES). The event is scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, USA, from 9th to 12th January 2024.

Activa electric – What to expect?

Honda has been working on Activa electric for a long time. It appears that the project has been delayed. In 2020, Honda had even dismissed talks about the launch of Activa electric. Primary constraints pointed out by Honda at that time included the battery pricing and lack of adequate charging infrastructure. As things have evolved significantly over the last three years, Honda is getting ready to launch Activa electric.

At 2024 CES, Honda will be showcasing a range of new products including its EV series models meant for global markets. Some of Honda’s newest technologies and innovations will also be showcased. Activa electric will be one of the key products to be showcased at the event. It is likely to be unveiled as a concept. Activa electric will play a key role in achieving Honda’s electrification goals. The company has plans to achieve 100% electrification via EV and FCEV vehicles by 2040.

Activa electric will be getting a fixed-battery setup. It will have a top speed of around 50 kmph. Honda will focus on range, instead of prioritizing things like speed and performance. A fixed battery setup could be a disappointment for folks living in multi-storey apartments that don’t have charging infrastructure. But not for long, as Honda will introduce its second electric scooter, soon after launching Activa electric.

The second electric scooter will be a high-performance e-scooter and come with swappable battery setup. It will be based on a born-electric platform. In comparison, Activa electric will use a tweaked version of the existing platform in use with ICE Activa.

Activa electric India launch

Post its global debut, Activa electric could be made available in India by the first half of 2024. Activa is currently the top selling scooter in the country. It makes sense to use the same brand name to power the electric version. India is likely to be the first country to get Activa electric. Honda will also be actively targeting export markets.

Talking about competition, the electric two-wheeler segment already seems crowded in India. However, the majority of the sales is contributed by the top 4-5 brands. Bestselling startups in this space include Ola Electric, Ather Electric and Greaves Electric. Established players include TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp. Activa electric will take on rivals such as Ola S1, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X.