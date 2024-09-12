Honda Activa Electric Launch Date Revealed Officially – Entirely New Platform

Activa EV could get a new name and make use of the Honda e:Swap battery swapping technology

While Honda offers electric two-wheelers in select international markets, the brand is yet to start its EV journey in India. Honda has been working on a new electric scooter for India, but the project has been delayed by around 12 months.

Honda Activa launch by March 2025

Tsutsumu Otani, CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd., said that Honda Activa has retained the bestseller title for close to two decades. He said that the brand’s electric scooter launch for the Indian market has been delayed by around a year. However, details about what could have caused the delay has not been revealed. But Otani did confirm that Honda’s first electric scooter for India will be launched in March 2025. It is likely to be Activa Electric, although it could go on sale with a different name.

Honda has been planning an electric two-wheeler for India for several years now. The earlier option was to do an ICE to EV conversion project on the existing Activa. However, that possibility was dismissed, as it did not satisfy Honda’s goal to produce a top-class electric two-wheeler. Honda decided to go with a new, born electric platform, which is exactly what is currently taking shape at the brand’s development centre.

With a born-electric platform, Honda will be able to offer advanced features with its first electric scooter for India. Examples include connectivity features, touchscreen and keyless entry. Such features would have been challenging to integrate with the existing platform in use with ICE Activa. The new platform is expected to be lightweight, which will help achieve a higher range. A low-drag, aerodynamic design will also help boost range. It will also achieve a sportier profile for the scooter.

Honda e:Swap could be a gamechanger

Similar to Activa, Honda electric scooter has potential to emerge a bestseller. While the brand’s strong credentials are already advantageous, Honda could improve the overall user experience with its e:Swap battery swapping technology.

With the e:Swap system, users won’t have to worry about things like range anxiety or daily hassles like recharging the battery. If the battery is sold as an optional component, the starting price of the electric scooter can also be reduced significantly. With multiple benefits, Honda’s upcoming electric scooter can emerge as a runaway success.

Honda e:Swap system is already operational in Bengaluru for commercial three-wheelers on a trial basis. It is being run as a joint venture between Honda and the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation. Battery swapping for electric two-wheelers has already been deployed on a large scale in countries like Taiwan.

The same can be copied for India, although there will be challenges. Taiwan-based Gogoro also has plans to set up battery swapping stations in India. Honda Activa EV could be launched at a starting price of around Rs 1 lakh. It will take on rivals such as Ather Rizta, Ola S1 X+, Bajaj Chetak, Hero Vida and TVS iQube.

