Honda Activa Electric Scooter Launch Nears – New Details Out

While Honda is relatively late in the electric two-wheeler race, it has set ambitious goals to produce four million EVs by 2030

Honda has revealed its plans for the electric two-wheeler segment, which include the roadmap for both domestic and international markets. A phased market expansion approach will be utilized, with 2024 being the entry point. To create practical products that are affordable as well, Honda will focus on modularization and use of existing ICE assets and expertise.

Honda Activa electric scooter launch in 2024

For India, Honda will introduce an electric two-wheeler whose performance will be comparable to a 110cc ICE two-wheeler. It will be positioned as a mass-market product, something similar to Honda Activa. A range of over 100 km is likely, as the scooter will be using two Honda Mobile Power Packs.

For international markets, Honda is developing a more premium product that will have advanced features such as in-vehicle infotainment. The model for India will be launched in 2024, whereas the global model is set to debut in 2025. Indonesia will get it first, followed by launch in Japan and Europe.

Multiple battery technologies

The 2024 model to be launched in India will have battery swapping tech. To balance cost aspects and varying user requirements, Honda is developing multiple battery technologies for its upcoming electric two-wheelers. Much of the production will be done in Asia. Existing Honda electric two-wheeler models utilize nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) cell chemistry. For its upcoming models, Honda is working on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. The LFP cells are planned to be used with models launched from 2025 onwards.

By the end of this decade, Honda would have established a strong presence in the electric two-wheeler space. Around that time, Honda will start introducing its next-gen batteries. While specifications are not available, Honda has stated that the next-gen battery packs will be affordable and enhance the vehicle’s marketability. These advanced battery packs will also enable faster adoption of electric two-wheelers.

ICE-based EV models

Honda electric two-wheelers introduced up to 2026 will make max possible use of existing ICE assets. The period from 2024 to 2026 will be the entry phase for Honda. By utilizing existing ICE parts, Honda can accelerate product development and also reduce overall costs. Honda has decades of experience in the ICE segment, something that will be leveraged for the development of its initial electric two-wheelers. Existing Honda ICE scooters are already equipped with advanced features such as connectivity tech. Such features will be available with the first set of electric two-wheelers launched by Honda.

OTA updates will also be included, ensuring the EV remains future-proof. The 2024 model will have a unique navigation function as well that will ensure seamless access to available charging stations. The equipment list of Honda electric two-wheelers will keep improving over the years. Beyond the 2024-2026 entry phase, Honda has marked the 2026 to 2030 period as the business expansion phase for its electric two-wheelers. After 2030, Honda’s electric two-wheeler business will enter the full-scale growth phase. Electric two-wheelers launched during this period will be far more advanced.

Modularization to boost efficiency

To quickly create new products and ensure seamless integration with ICE assets, Honda will focus on the modularization of core components such as battery, power unit and the body. Development and production cost can be reduced with modularization, all while ensuring that users have multiple models to choose from. Honda will be building new factories that will focus on incorporating modular platform technologies. By utilizing its existing global sales network, Honda has plans to emerge as the number 1 brand in the electric two-wheeler space.

