Honda Activa 6G, Hornet, CD110 Rs 5k Cashback Offer Dec 2020

December 2020 offers from Honda Two Wheelers is in the form of cashback on card purchases

It’s no surprise that as the year comes to a close, those awaiting December discounts and offers usually find an end of year purchase to be one that suits the pocket. With the new year almost here, 2021 vehicles but naturally dated as MY21 ones.

As such, the need to sell MY20 stock by 2020 end is a major focus area for manufacturers. And the excitement around such a purchase is fuelled by time bound December deals.

Honda Two-wheelers cash back offer

Honda two wheelers has curated special offers for a number of its products this month. This comes with 5 percent cashback up to Rs 5,000 on credit card/ debit card EMI. Ease of purchase is outlined with no requirement for a down payment, no documentation, and no hypothecation. The easy process is made possible by the fact that the purchaser already has a verified bank account.

Purchases are obviously defined by bank balance, and/or credit card limit, and quite naturally the purchase amount is converted to EMIs. With multiple finance partners on board, terms and conditions would be applicable as per preferred financier’s guidelines. The above offer is certainly available for the ever popular Honda Activa, and new Hornet, and CD110 Dream Deluxe.

Honda Activa isn’t just a product that’s evolved with vehicle lifecycles, but it has kept toe to toe with everything the larger market offers. So much so, that having led from the front from its first innings, it continues to rule the roost in its latest avatar. The journey has spanned two decades, and only last month the manufacturer launched a special edition to celebrate its 20 glorious years.

Last month, the company reported wholesales at 4,33,206 units, at just under 10 percent growth from 3,96,399 units sold a year earlier. Though not comprehensive, retail sales data provided by FADA puts numbers at 3,80,088, down 17.33 percent from 4,59,774 units in Nov ‘19. And it goes without saying that such numbers are possible only because Honda Activa is an unchallenged bestseller.

Q4 2020 Cashback and offers

In essence, the cashback offer is part of the manufacturer’s ‘Super 6’ offer that was on offer until end of November, 2020 as a special bouquet offer to augment festive season sales. That included saving of upto 11k, 100 percent finance with low-interest rates, 50 percent discount on EMI plan, cashback up to Rs 5,000 on a credit card or debit card EMI, or upto 2.5k in benefits for purchases through Paytm.

End of year sales, especially one with a clearly outlined benefit makes sense considering new MY21 vehicles will be costlier, even if marginally. It can be expected that in January 2020, product portfolios across manufacturers will see a price revision on account of various aspects including input costs. As such, knowing the prices will rise, buying a vehicle in the next few days presents a clear monetary benefit from a purchase made in three weeks time.