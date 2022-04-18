Honda Activa Owner Pays Rs 15.4 Lakh For Regn No 0001

This fancy number plate cost the bidder Rs 15.4 lakhs which is Rs 14,69,000 more than the cost of the new Honda Activa

Buying a vehicle could become news. Recently, a man from Tamil Nadu purchased a Bajaj Dominar at Rs 2.67 lakhs with Rs 1 coins. He was saving money for 3 years to buy his dream motorcycle. This news was all over the internet, even Bajaj Auto had shared it on their social media.

Now comes a story where a man who spent more than Rs 15 lakhs for a fancy number plate. Yes, Rs 15 lakhs, and that too on a scooter. Usually, fancy numbers are bought for expensive cars or bikes. But this one here, is for a Honda Activa. The no is CH01- CJ-0001.

Honda Activa Fancy Number Plate at 21:1 Ratio

In a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority, 378 fancy registration numbers and leftovers were sold for Rs. 1.5 crore. Among these was the fancy number plate which was picked up at Rs 15.44 lakhs for a Honda Activa that cost the buyer Rs 71,000.

This was against a reserve price of Rs 50,000. This is a ratio of 21:1 and something rarely seen as fancy number plates are usually purchased for luxury cars in the sedan or SUV segments, which cost many times over. This was earlier the case with a 0001 number plate for which an owner of a Mercedes Benz S-Class had bid Rs 26.05 lakhs in 2012.

Brij Mohan, the bidder of the fancy number plate from Chandigarh, runs an advertising agency. He states that initially this no will be seen on his Honda Activa, but it will be migrated to his new car, which he plans to purchase during the upcoming Diwali festival. 0001 number plates are the most favoured and often auctioned at exorbitant prices. CH01CH had fetched Rs 24.40 lakhs in an earlier auction, while in 2012, the CH01 AP series was picked up by a bidder at Rs 26.05 lakhs.

This auction comes at a time when Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar opened up fancy number plates to the general public for numbers such as ‘0001’ for their vehicles. This announcement was made by Khattar, at a Cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh. Such numbers are allotted via e-auction.

As on date, there are 179 state government vehicles using the 0001 number plate in Haryana and the aim was to generate added revenue from the e-auction with bidding starting from Rs 5 lakhs. As per estimates, revenue of Rs 18 crores could be collected via e-auctioning of these fancy number plates.

Honda Activa Price Hike

Honda has recently hiked prices of the Activa range from 1st April 2022. Both the Activa 6G and Activa 125 get priced higher by Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 respectively and now carry price tags of Rs 71,432 and Rs 74,898. Apart from this price hike, the company has not introduced any other visual changes while it continues to be powered by the same engine lineup. Honda Activa 125 competes with the Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125.