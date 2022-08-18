Honda Activa Premium Edition Launch Price Rs 75k – 3 New Colours

Honda Activa Premium edition is largely focused on achieving a more youthful, quirky profile; gets three new colour options

India’s top selling scooter, Honda Activa gets a new Premium Edition variant. It has been launched at a starting price of Rs 75,400, which is exactly Rs 1k costlier than top-spec Activa DLX variant. Base-spec Activa 6G Standard variant price starts at Rs 72,400 (ex-sh, Delhi). With Activa Premium Edition, Honda will be looking to target the younger generation.

Hardware specs and features of Activa Premium edition will be the same as Activa DLX variant. Performance upgrades are not needed, as Activa is already popular for its peppy performance. The core idea of new variant is primarily to explore opportunities beyond the strong familial appeal of Activa.

Honda Activa Premium features

Activa Premium has been spruced up to make it a true-blue head turner on the streets. It is in-line with tastes and preferences of the younger generation. One of the key features is golden coloured wheels, which ensure a premium look and feel for the scooter. At the front, Activa Premium gets gold coated chrome garnish on the turn indicator housing. Honda logo at the front also has the same shade.

Side profile has been enhanced with ‘Activa Premium’ logo in golden finish. The scooter also gets a brown colour inner body and matching seat cover. These cosmetic updates work to ensure a more vibrant profile for the scooter. In case of standard Activa model, inner body and seat cover have the conventional black shade.

Activa Premium is available in three new colour options of Mat Marshal Green Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. These work to enhance personalization options available to users. All three colours appear to create an exciting contrast with the golden highlights and brown inner body and seat cover.

Some may call it a bit gaudy, but one thing is certain that Activa Premium will be hard to miss on the streets. Standard Activa has relatively sober colour options such as Decent Blue, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic, Black, Pearl Precious White and Rebel Red Metallic.

Activa Premium specs

While it has a snazzy profile, Honda Activa Premium edition does not get any performance boost or new features. Activa is powered by a 109.51 cc fan cooled motor that generates 7.80 PS of max power at 8,000 rpm and 8.84 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

It has an under-bone frame, with telescopic front and 3-step adjustable spring loaded rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. Activa has 12-inch front wheel shod with 90/90 tyre and 10-inch rear wheel with 90/100 tyre.

Some key features available with Activa include eSP technology, ACG starter motor for silent starts, programmed fuel injection, engine start stop switch and LED DC headlamp. Other highlights include external fuel fill cap, large instrument console and ample underseat storage. As compared to its predecessor, the current Activa 6G model delivers 10% more mileage.