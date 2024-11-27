Honda Activa e:, QC1 – Early 2025 Rollout

Specifications, Production and Launch Details for Honda Activa e:

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is launching the ACTIVA e: and QC1 models in early 2025. Bookings for these electric scooters begin on 1 January 2025, with deliveries scheduled from February 2025. Both scooters will be manufactured at HMSI’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru, Karnataka. Initial availability is limited to Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, distributed through select HMSI dealerships.

ACTIVA e: features a dual-swappable battery system, each battery having a capacity of 1.5 kWh. This configuration allows a range of 102 km per charge. Powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor, it delivers a peak power of 6 kW and torque of 22 Nm. With a top speed of 80 km/h, it accelerates from 0 to 60 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Riding modes include Econ, Standard, and Sport, catering to varied urban commuting needs.

Honda QC1, 80 km Range: A Compact Solution for Urban Needs

QC1 employs a fixed battery system with a 1.5 kWh capacity, offering a range of 80 km per charge. It utilises an in-wheel electric motor generating 1.8 kW of peak power and 77 Nm of torque. This scooter has a top speed of 50 km/h and two riding modes: Standard and Econ. Charging takes 4 hours 30 minutes for 0–80% and 6 hours 50 minutes for a full charge.

ACTIVA e: is equipped with a 7.0-inch TFT display supporting Honda RoadSync Duo, offering seamless smartphone integration. QC1 features a 5.0-inch LCD display and additional practical elements like a USB Type-C outlet and 26-litre under-seat storage. Both models focus on enhancing user convenience and connectivity during rides.

Battery Swaps or Home Charges? Honda Covers Both

Honda’s ‘Triple Action to ZERO’ initiative reflects its focus on carbon neutrality, clean energy, and resource circulation. This global concept underpins HMSI’s EV strategy, aiming to contribute to sustainable urban mobility while reducing environmental impact. Honda Activa e: and QC1 are pivotal in advancing these goals.

To support its EV rollout, Honda has established Power Pack Exchanger e: stations in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. These stations facilitate quick battery swaps for ACTIVA e:, minimising downtime for users. QC1’s fixed battery requires conventional charging, catering to users with access to home charging facilities.

Colour Options, Warranty and Services

ACTIVA e: is available in five dynamic colours: Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Misty White, Pearl Serenity Blue, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, and Pearl Igneous Black. These options enhance its appeal among urban commuters seeking style and functionality.

Both scooters come with a comprehensive warranty of three years or 50,000 km, ensuring long-term reliability. Customers also receive three free services in the first year, along with complimentary roadside assistance for the same period, reinforcing Honda’s focus on customer satisfaction.

Urban Mobility Solutions, ACTIVA e: and QC1 Tackle City Challenges Differently

ACTIVA e: and QC1 address key urban commuting challenges, offering eco-friendly alternatives to conventional scooters. While ACTIVA e: focuses on extended range and advanced features, QC1 targets practicality with its simplified design and fixed battery system.

Market Impact

Honda’s entry into the EV market strengthens competition in the Indian two-wheeler segment. These models combine proven brand reliability with user-centric features, positioning HMSI as a significant player in electric mobility.

caling Infrastructure: Honda’s Path to EV Growth

While initial availability is restricted to three cities, HMSI’s scalable infrastructure and dealer network hint at future expansion. The company’s investment in EV ecosystems reflects a commitment to transforming urban transportation in India.

Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The introduction of ACTIVA e: and QC1 marks a defining step in our commitment to sustainable mobility in India. With our EV roadmap now in the execution phase, HMSI is committed to build one of India’s best EV ecosystems.”