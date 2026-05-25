Honda ADV 160 Patented In India – Aerox 155, Xoom 160 Rival

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI), is currently the country’s leading scooter manufacturer with the ever-green popularity of the mighty Activa. However, the company currently does not have enthusiast scooters to position against other sporty / maxi scooters in India like Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160.

That could change soon as Honda has just patented its ADV 160 sporty / off-road-y / maxi scooter in the country. This sparks launch speculations in India, but could very well be just an IP (Intellectual Property) protection exercise, going with the company’s history of patents. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda ADV 160 Patented In India

If you take a look at Honda’s patent archives in India, there seems to be a trend if you connect the dots. Honda often patents global vehicle designs in the country, triggering launch speculations and getting enthusiasts excited. However, those design patents turn out to be just an IP protection exercise safeguarding Honda’s IPs in India.

Among an ocean of such patents, the latest ones are for Honda’s ADV 160 maxi / sporty scooter. This is a stunning looking, exuberant and flamboyant scooter from Honda with a non-step through format and a central spine, aimed at long distance touring and some trail riding capability, as suggested by the name ADV 160.

In markets like Malaysia, we can see the same-spec scooter with a rear disc brake, as seen in the latest design patents. Prices in Malaysia start from RM 13,549 which translates to around Rs 3.26 lakh and is offered in 5 colours – Gray, Matte Green, Matte Black, Red and White.

Overall design language is sensational and exudes a sophisticated and premium vibe while being sporty and aggressive at the same time. We get a twin pod headlight setup in the apron along with LED DRLs, an adjustable windscreen, 30L luggage compartment under the seat, a large 8.1L fuel tank and more.

What to expect?

Seat height is 780 mm, ground clearance is 165 mm and kerb weight is 133 kg, making it lighter than Xoom 160, but heavier than Aerox 155. It rides on 14-inch front and 13-inch rear alloy wheels, wrapped with 110-section front and 130-section rear tyres. Disc brakes are offered on both ends and there is a single-channel ABS as well.

Features-wise, Honda ADV 160 gets a fully-digital instrument cluster, LED lighting, auto start / stop system, USB charger, Traction Control, Honda Smart Key with keyless go function and more. Powering the scooter is a 156.9cc single-cyl SOHC 4V/cyl liquid-cooled engine with 15.82 bhp of peak power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque.



