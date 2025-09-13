Honda Africa Twin ADV Recalled Over Certain Electrical Harness – Details

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has issued a voluntary recall of its flagship ADV, the CRF1100L Africa Twin motorcycle. This is not just limited to India, as a market, but is a global recall affecting all Honda Africa Twins manufactured from the past six years. The issue is related to packaging of electrical wiring harnesses. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Africa Twin ADV Recalled

One of the most popular large capacity ADVs in the world, Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L, has been recalled by the brand. This global recall is also knocking the doors of Indian market and Honda will fix this issue as per requirement and at no additional costs incurred at the owner’s tab across the world.

This voluntary recall announced by Honda is limited to Africa Twin ADVs manufactured in around a six year time frame from 2019 to 2025. All units manufactured within this time frame are eligible to avail replacement of affected parts from Honda’s authorised service centres for free. In India, BigWing Topline dealerships will ensure the replacement of affected parts.

Honda has revealed that this is a precautionary recall and the replacement of parts will be done irrespective of warranty status of said motorcycle. The company has not disclosed an exact number of affected vehicles that were manufactured between 2019 and 2025.

What is the issue?

As per Honda, the issue is regarding the wiring harness connecting left side handlebar switchgear. Due to continuous handlebar movement, this wiring harness experiences repeated bending. Over time, this might lead to oxidation at the joint terminal of the harness wire, causing conduction issues.

As a result of this, riders may not be able to use horn, or there may be difficulty in switching headlight from low beam to high beam, among others. Honda is proactively working to fix this and ensure an optimum experience to all Africa Twin CRF1100L owners.

The timeline for replacement of parts, revealed by Honda, will start from 4th week of January 2026. Which is around half a calendar year away. BigWing Topline dealers will proactively notify customers via call / e-mail / SMS for inspection of their vehicle starting today. Customers can also check if their vehicle falls under this recall VIN number on Honda’s website.