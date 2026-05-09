Honda Airblade Patented In India – Aerox 155, Xoom 160 Rivaling Maxi Scooter

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is the leading force in the country’s scooter segment. For a 2W juggernaut like Honda, Honda Activa is just the tip of the iceberg, while there is a huge lineup of interesting scooters sold in global markets, which are not sold in India currently, even though enthusiasts want more.

One such scooter is the Honda Airblade, which is a maxi style scooter and is offered in two engine configurations – 125cc and 160cc. Both these engines are liquid cooled too. Latest generation of Honda Airblade is now patented in India, sparking launch speculations. Let’s take a closer look.

Honda Airblade Patented In India

Activa has become the default scooter choice for Indian 2W buyers. The only other option to Indian scooter buyers from Honda is Dio. So, that is one family format and one sporty scooter. What about a maxi-style scooter? A segment growing in India, reflected by Suzuki Burgman Street, Aprilia SXR (now discontinued), Hero Xoom 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155.

Honda could address this gap in this growing scooter segment with Airblade maxi scooter, which was recently patented in India. Globally, Honda Airblade is offered in both 125cc and 160cc versions. Looking at the design patent filed in India, one can not make out whether it is a 125cc or 160cc.

In terms of design, Honda Airblade is a handsome machine. It is a sporty / maxi scooter like the Aerox 155 is, instead of being an outright maxi scooter like Hero Xoom 160 and Suzuki Burgman Street. There’s apron mounted projector LED headlights that Honda calls Crystal Light Technology and above it, we see a wide LED DRL and above that are LED turn indicators. Rear LED tail lights, stepped seat and rear grab rail are notable too.

Airblade is not a step-through scooter and there is a spine in the middle, where fuel tank is situated. This approach liberates space under the seat and in Airblade, it is 23.2L in capacity. The fuel tank holds 4.4L of fuel and the company promises 44.8 km/l mileage, resulting in a tank range of close to 200 km on a single fill with Honda Airblade 160.

Specs & Features

Honda Airblade 160 is a more fitting proposition for India than Airblade 125. The former comes with a 156.93cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine with 15 bhp and 14.8 Nm. Seat height is 775 mm and ground clearance is 145 mm. Airblade 160 weighs 113 kg, which is less than Aerox 155’s 126 kg and significantly less than Xoom 160’s 142 kg.

In terms of features, Honda Airblade gets all LED lighting, USB port under the seat, Honda smart key with keyless go, fully digital LCD instrument cluster, front disc brake, rear drum brake, single channel ABS, 14-inch alloy wheels at both ends, 90/80-14 front and 100/80-14 rear tyres, RSU telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers and more.