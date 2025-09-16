Honda Amaze 3rd Gen New Crystal Black Pearl Colour Launched

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced a striking new exterior colour – Crystal Black Pearl – for its popular compact sedan, the 3rd Generation Honda Amaze. The new shade adds a bold and elegant dimension to the Amaze’s design, enhancing its premium appeal and strong road presence. With black emerging as a popular choice among younger buyers who prefer bold, sporty and sophisticated looks, this new option is expected to resonate strongly with today’s aspirational customers.

New Gen Honda Amaze – Sporty Appeal for Young Buyers

Favoured by first-time buyers, young families and professionals, the Amaze continues to perform strongly in the compact sedan space. Powered by the trusted 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine with both 5-speed MT and CVT automatic options, it delivers smooth performance with fuel efficiency of 18.65 kmpl (MT) and 19.46 kmpl (CVT). The sedan also comes with advanced safety including Honda SENSING ADAS, making it the most affordable ADAS-equipped passenger car in India.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “The Honda Amaze has consistently resonated with India’s young and dynamic car buyers who seek style, reliability, and value. With the introduction of the Crystal Black Pearl colour, we’re adding a bold and modern choice that reflects the evolving tastes of today’s youth. This new shade adds a more premium vibe to the Amaze, making it an even more compelling option especially for first-time buyers and young professionals who want their car to stand out.”

Upcoming Price Reduction with GST 2.0

Currently, the Honda Amaze is available in three trims – V, VX and ZX – along with optional Elite Pack versions. Prices are ranged from Rs 8.14 lakh to Rs 11.24 lakh, ex-sh. However, with the upcoming GST 2.0 reforms, the Amaze will soon attract a lower GST slab, bringing down its effective ex-showroom prices in the near future. This price cut is expected to make the Amaze an even stronger value proposition for buyers in its segment.

With a total of eight exterior colours now on offer – Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, and the newly added Crystal Black Pearl – Honda Amaze continues to provide customers with a wide palette of expressive choices.