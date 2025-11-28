Honda Amaze 3rd Gen Scores 5 Star Safety in Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

The new Honda Amaze 3rd Gen has been crash-tested under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), and the results show a significant improvement in safety performance. Tested in October 2025, the compact sedan delivered an impressive showing in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) categories.

According to the official test report, the Amaze 3rd Gen secured

– 28.33 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection and

– 40.81 out of 49 in Child Occupant Protection.

Adult Occupant Protection – 28.33 / 32

The Amaze 3rd Gen performed strongly in both major crash assessments:

• Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 14.33 / 16

• Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 14.00 / 16

The report highlights that the sedan offers standard frontal airbags, belt pretensioners, and load limiters for both driver and front passenger. Side head curtain airbags are also standard, significantly boosting side-impact protection. Safety assist features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), Seat Belt Reminders, and Pedestrian Protection are also standard across all variants.

Child Occupant Protection – 40.81 / 49

The Amaze 3rd Gen delivered an excellent COP score, boosted by high performance in:

• Dynamic tests: 23.81 / 24

• CRS installation: 12 / 12

The sedan comes with ISOFIX child-seat anchorages on the second-row outboard seats and supports i-Size-compatible child restraint systems, which performed very well in both frontal and side-impact tests. Crash-test dummies representing an 18-month-old child and a 3-year-old child were protected effectively, with the CRS systems maintaining stability and preventing excessive forward movement.

Variants Covered

The Bharat NCAP rating applies to the following Amaze 3rd Gen variants:

• V MT / V CVT

• VX MT / VX CVT

• ZX MT / ZX CVT

All these variants come with the same standard safety equipment, ensuring uniform protection across the lineup.

Safety Features Offered as Standard

According to the fact sheet, the Amaze 3rd Gen includes:

• Front airbags

• Side head curtain airbags

• Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

• Pedestrian protection system

• Seat belt reminders for all seats

• ISOFIX anchors (2nd row)

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Till Date

With the latest Bharat NCAP results now updated, the newly tested Honda Amaze 3rd Gen has entered the safety rankings at 22nd position in terms of Adult Occupant Protection. The compact sedan scored 28.33 / 32 for adult safety and 40.81 / 49 for child safety, giving it a solid overall performance among India’s crash-tested cars. While the top positions continue to be dominated by models like Tata Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6—all scoring a perfect 32/32—the Amaze slots in above several other popular mass-market models such as the Citroen Aircross, Maruti Baleno and Citroen Basalt. Its entry into the list further strengthens Honda’s renewed focus on safety in the competitive compact sedan segment.