Honda Amaze CNG Spied Testing – Will Rival Upcoming Dzire CNG

Test mules of Maruti Dzire CNG and Tata Tigor CNG have also been spotted on recent occasions

With an exorbitant rise in fuel prices, auto manufacturers have to provide other solutions to customers in order to scale up their sales figures in the near future, especially in the small car segment. Therefore, the option of a CNG powertrain adds a lot more value to a model’s lineup.

In line with this philosophy, Honda is looking to introduce CNG-powered variants of Amaze. A CNG-powered test mule of the subcompact sedan was recently spotted. The undisguised prototype was seen wearing a dark grey paint job and carried an emission testing kit attached to its exhaust.

A video of the same has been uploaded by vlogger Anubhav Chauhan on YouTube. Interestingly, a CNG-laced test mule of its immediate rival- Maruti Dzire has also been spotted testing on more than a couple of occasions recently. This tells us both Japanese manufacturers will soon go head to head with their subcompact sedans offered with a CNG powertrain.

It is not just Maruti and Honda which will offer CNG options in subcompact sedans in the coming future. Tata Motors has also been planning to introduce new CNG variants of its compact sedan Tigor, prototypes of which have already been spotted on multiple occasions a few months ago. Currently, Hyundai Aura is the only car in this segment that offers a CNG option to its powertrain.

Coming back to Amaze, the prototype caught in the camera testing had its rear suspension unit slightly pressed. While the Japanese brand does offer both petrol and diesel engine options, a CNG option gives a lot of flexibility to the manufacturers and an added option to consumers seeking more fuel efficient numbers than petrol at the same time low initial cost in comparison to a diesel car.

However, it does result in a significant amount of loss in engine output. The CNG kit will be mated to the petrol engine. Also, with its immediate rivals slated to launch CNG-powered variants of respective compact sedans, Honda might have to speed up their plans.

Amaze Engine & Transmission Options

Currently, Amaze is offered two engine options- a 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol unit or a 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel unit. The petrol mill produces 89 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner returns an output of 99 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque while mated to a manual transmission and an output of 79 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque when paired with an automatic gearbox. Transmission duties are handled either by a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox on both engine options.

Honda will also be launching a mid-life facelift of Amaze next month, as revealed in our recent report. Certain dealers have also commenced accepting bookings for the updated compact sedan ahead of its official launch on August 17.