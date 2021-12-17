Honda Amaze New Gen Records 2 Lakh Sales Milestone

New gen Honda Amaze was launched in India back in May 2018 – It received a minor facelift earlier this year

Honda Cars India today announced that their sub-4 meter sedan, Amaze has achieved a new sales milestone. First launched in 2013, the Amaze has been one of the best selling sedan in the segment since launch. It got a new gen update in May 2018.

It is this new gen Amaze that has now achieved record sales of 2 lakh units, in a little over 2.5 years. Total sales of Honda Amaze (1st gen + 2nd gen) has crossed the 4.6 lakh mark – making it one of the best selling Honda cars in India till date.

Honda Amaze New Gen – 2 lakh sales

Mr. Gaku Nakanishi, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Honda Amaze is an important product for us and enjoys a strong market position in its segment. Amaze was specifically developed keeping Indian consumers in mind and the love and support it continues to receive from customers speaks volume for its wide acceptance.

It drives volumes for our business and ranks among the country’s best-selling sedans. The delivery of 200,000th unit of 2nd Generation Amaze is a proud moment for Honda Cars India family and reaffirms our commitment to keep introducing more such class-defining products. We believe Amaze is a great choice for customers who expect enhanced status, comfort and peace of mind from their first car.”

Petrol and Diesel Engine Specs

Honda Amaze new gen sees no change in its engine and transmission lineup. It will continue to be powered by 1.2 liter petrol and 1.5 liter diesel engines. The 1.2 liter i-VTEC petrol engine makes 88 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm torque at 4,800 rpm. This engine gets a 5 speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox.

The 1.5 liter diesel engine offers 80 hp power and 160 Nm torque when mated to a CVT automatic gearbox and 100 hp power at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm torque at 1750 rpm with a 5 speed manual setup. Honda 1.5 diesel is one of the most fuel efficient car engine in the country.

Warranty and Service

Honda is offering extended warranty and service options on the 2021 Amaze sedan. These includes a 3 year unlimited km warranty as standard along with extended warranty for an additional 2 years/unlimited kms and best in segment upto 10 years anytime warranty. Cost of maintenance with service interval is at 1 year/10,000 kms whichever is earlier.

With the Honda Amaze boasting of an ACE body structure, it also receives a long list of safety features. These include standard dual SRS airbags for driver and co-passenger, an ECU immobilizer system, Isofix seats, ABS and EBD. The rear camera display shows off normal view, wide view and top down view for even better assisted parking.