Honda announces Free Extension in Extended Warranty – Activa, Dio, Shine, Unicorn

The extension for extended warranty for all Honda two wheelers in India is now 1.5 years

At a time when negative consumer sentiments are prevailing in the market, auto companies are launching special schemes for their customers. The latest update comes from Honda Two Wheelers India. They have increased the enrolment period on its extended warranty to 550 days. According to the company, there are no additional charges for the additional days of extended warranty.

Honda’s increased extended warranty comes with wide ranging benefits for customers. For example, customers will have easy access to genuine Honda two-wheeler spare parts. Another benefit is that the conditions governing the increased enrolment period of extended warranty will be the same as standard warranty.

Customers are often wary of extended warranty, as the general perception is that the terms and conditions will not be favourable for them. However, this is not the case with the recent increase in extended warranty being offered by Honda2Wheelers India. The extended warranty is valid on Honda two wheelers – Activa, Dio, Shine, CD, Unicorn, etc.

Honda customers opting for extended warranty can be free from the worry that they will have to pay for labour cost. In the increased extended warranty scheme, Honda will not be charging for labour cost. The new extended warranty scheme is applicable on all Honda two-wheelers including scooters and motorcycles and BS4 and BS6 models.

For BS4 Honda two-wheelers, the extended warranty is available for 1, 2 and 3 years in addition to two years of standard warranty. Total warranty is hence available for 3, 4 and 5 years for BS4 models. For BS6 two-wheelers, customers get the same period of extended warranty in addition to three years of standard warranty. Customers with BS6 vehicles can get max total warranty of six years.

Another benefit for customers is that the extended warranty covers all parts including high cost parts. People travelling to other locations also need not worry, as the extended warranty is applicable across India. Customers just need to visit their nearest Honda2Wheelers showroom to avail the benefits available under extended warranty scheme.

Honda is hopeful that its increase in extended warranty at no additional cost will ensure complete peace of mind for customers. Those choosing extended warranty will also gain from higher resale value of their two-wheelers.

With relaxations in lockdown, Honda2Wheelers has commenced operations in most parts of the country. In May, a total of 54,820 two-wheelers were dispatched that included 54k for domestic market and 820 units for exports. Retail sales in May stood at more than 1.15 lakh units. May was also the month when cumulative sales of Honda BS6 two-wheelers achieved the milestone of 6 lakh units.