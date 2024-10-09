Assured Buyback Program – Honda, CARS24 Team Up

Triple Treat – Honda Assured Buyback Program

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has introduced an Assured Buyback Programme in collaboration with CARS24. And is a part of the Great Honda Fest campaign on offer through October 2024. The initiative offers a triple bonanza of benefits – cash discounts, maintenance packages, and the assured buyback option. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to win gold worth up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Assured Buyback Programme is designed to provide a guaranteed future resale value for new Honda cars. Assuring financial security while eliminating concerns about vehicle value depreciation. This assurance allows customers to plan ahead for future upgrades while maintaining the value of their investment.

Future-Proofing Your Honda: Assured Buyback

One of the key features of this programme is Honda’s strong resale value, which stems from the brand’s reputation for reliability and performance. The collaboration is aimed at making the process of reselling a car as seamless as possible. And gives customers confidence in their future car ownership experience.

It provides significant advantages for car buyers. First, it removes any anxiety about depreciation, as buyers know the exact resale value from the moment they make their purchase. This in turn provides financial flexibility, aiding in future planning and decision-making. Customers can rely on this programme to make their car ownership journey smoother.

Down Market? No Problem

Another benefit of the Assured Buyback Program is that it offers guaranteed resale value even in down markets. This is particularly useful during economic slowdowns when the resale market may not be as strong. Buyers can rest easy knowing that their car’s value is protected, regardless of external market conditions.

Additionally, the program operates with complete transparency, with no hidden fees or costs. The terms of the buyback are clearly defined, ensuring that customers are fully aware of the financial aspects of their agreement. This simplicity is especially beneficial for first-time buyers, who may be unfamiliar with the resale process.

Resale Certainty: Honda & CARS24 Team Up for a Smoother Sale

For those looking to take advantage of the Assured Buyback Programme, it is available at all CARS24 outlets and Honda dealerships across India. This wide availability ensures that customers from various locations can access the benefits of the program with ease. By integrating the resale process into a trusted network of dealerships and outlets, HCIL and CARS24 have made it easier for customers to make informed decisions about their vehicle’s future value.

Honda’s collaboration with CARS24 through the Assured Buyback Program revolves around the brand’s commitment to offering flexible and customer-centric solutions. This partnership aims to build long-term trust with buyers by providing a clear path to future car ownership, allowing them to upgrade with confidence.

Convenience at Every Location

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda vehicles are known for their outstanding reliability, quality and long-lasting performance which contribute to their strong resale value. Our collaboration with CARS24 to introduce Assured Buyback Programme underscores Honda’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and peace of mind, ensuring that buyers not only enjoy a world class driving experience but also a secure and rewarding resale when it’s time for an upgrade.”

Ruchit Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of CARS24 added, “With Honda’s reputation for unmatched quality this program will allow customers to simply enjoy their new cars, knowing that when the time comes, we’ve already secured their next step. It’s about lifting that weight off their shoulders and letting them focus on what truly matters—the drive.”