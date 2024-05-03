Honda Beats Hero MotoCorp In April 2024 Sales – Domestic + Exports

Honda has become No 1 two wheeler brand in India, overtaking Hero MotoCorp in April 2024 by 8,361 units

In a historic turn of events, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has emerged victorious over longstanding rival Hero MotoCorp, reshaping the hierarchy of the Indian two-wheeler market. For years, Hero has reigned as the undisputed champion, but April 2024 marked a pivotal moment as Honda surged ahead, outperforming its rival and clinching the coveted top spot.

Two Wheeler Total Sales April 2024 – YoY Comparison

Honda led the charge with a staggering 44.62% year-on-year growth, achieving a total sales figure of 5,41,946 units in April 2024. This remarkable feat marks a substantial increase of 1,67,199 units compared to the corresponding period last year, solidifying Honda’s dominance in the market with a 27.47% share. Majority of Honda sales in India are thanks to their Activa brand of scooters.

Hero MotoCorp slipped to No 2, notching up a commendable 34.71% growth, with sales reaching 5,33,585 units. Despite facing stiff competition, Hero managed to carve out a 27.04% market share in the list. Hero’s star sales performer is the Splendor motorcycle, which is also the No 1 motorcycle in India.

TVS Motor Company recorded a robust growth of 27.07%, clocking in at 3,74,592 units in April 2024. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto Ltd. and Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. showcased commendable performances, albeit at a slightly slower pace. Bajaj’s sales figures stood at 3,41,789 units, reflecting a growth rate of 18.68%, while Suzuki witnessed a 12.00% increase, selling 99,377 units. Both brands continued to command significant market shares of 17.32% and 5.04%, respectively. Royal Enfield, revered for its iconic retro-style bikes, also experienced a notable upswing, with sales climbing by 11.94% to reach 81,870 units.

Two Wheeler Total Sales April 2024 – MoM Comparison

Taking a look at the month on month sales performance, Honda marked a substantial increase of 1,55,491 units in April 2024, compared to March. Hero sales figures reached 5,33,585 units in April, reflecting an 8.80% month-on-month growth.

TVS recorded sales of 3,74,592 units, reflecting an 8.75% month-on-month increase, while Bajaj achieved figures of 3,41,789 units, marking an 8.89% growth compared to March. Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. encountered a slight decline in sales, with figures dipping to 99,377 units in April. Royal Enfield witnessed a growth in sales, with figures totalling 81,870 units last month, growing from 75,551 units in March 2024.

Despite this monumental shift, the competition between Honda and Hero is far from over. Both brands are expected to intensify their efforts, leveraging their respective strengths and capabilities to regain or maintain their positions at the helm of the two-wheeler market.