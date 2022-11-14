Honda Benly e Electric Scooter Testing Continues – Launch Soon?

In the past couple of years, many new EV startups have registered their upcoming models in India which is set to boost electric mobility

Back in 2019, Honda showcased the Benly e electric scooter at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show. This e-scoter has been solely developed for last-mile services. The electric scooter has now been spotted in India which might trigger speculations about its apparent launch. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Lal Krishna for sharing these spy shots.

Developed specifically for everyday pick-up/delivery services, Benly e adopts a utilitarian design language with a flat rear deck. Dimensions of the e-scooter stand at 1,840mm, 780mm and 1,050mm in length, width and height.

Honda Benly e Electric Scooter Spied

The e-scooter has been made available in four trims – Benly e I, Benly e I Pro, Benly e II and Benly e II Pro. Benly e I and I Pro are offered with a 2.8 kW (3.8 bhp) electric motor which returns a torque output of 13 Nm. Both electric scooters that have been spied, are wearing

On the other hand, Benly e II and II Pro are propelled by a 4.2 kW (5.7 bhp) electric motor that makes 15 Nm of peak torque. However, both motor configurations are fed energy by two 48V, 20.8 Ah lithium-ion batteries which Honda calls ‘Mobile Power Pack’ (MPP). Both of these battery units are detachable and swappable.

Honda claims a range of 87km on a single charge at 30kmph on a flat road for Benly e I and I Pro. Whereas for Benly e II and II Pro, the range drops to 43km at 60kmph on a flat road on a single charge. The e-scooter can climb an incline of 12 degrees with 30kg cargo for Benly e I and I Pro and 60kg for Benly e II and II Pro. It also benefits from a reverse assist feature as well.

The scooter rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels that are shod by 90/90-section and 110/90-section rubber respectively. It tips the weighing scales at 125kg and 130kg for Benly e I and Benly e II respectively. In terms of features, it gets an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster and an accessory power socket. Braking is taken care of by a combined braking system (CBS).

Honda Swappable Battery

In Dec 2021, Honda setup Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited in Bangalore. This is a 100% subsidiary of Honda Motor Japan. The aim of setting up this unit in India was to solve issues like limited range, reduce battery cost and reduce charging / wait time. Apart from two wheelers, they will also provide solutions to other EVs, like electric rickshaws, etc.

They will also be making batteries in India, called – Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) e:. These batteries will be available at various locations across the country in phase-wise manner. Owners of compatible EVs will be able to swap drained out batteries with fully charged batteries in no time. Interestingly, the Benly e electric scooter also uses the same battery pack MPP.

Given the expansion of e-retail businesses in India over the last few years and the bright prospect of electric mobility, Honda might actually benefit if it seriously considers bringing the Benly e electric scooter here. It will only be used for commercial purposes while the Japanese company has some other plans for its regular consumers when it comes to electric mobility.