Honda Cancels 0 SUV, Sedan As EV Plans Shift – India Gains Strategic Importance

Honda Motor Co. has announced a major reassessment of its global automobile electrification strategy, cancelling three electric vehicle models that were earlier planned for production in North America. The move comes amid slowing EV demand, shifting regulations and intensifying competition in key global markets. As part of this strategic shift, Honda has also highlighted India as a key market where it will strengthen its product lineup and improve cost competitiveness to support future growth.

Three Honda EV Models Cancelled

The three EV models that have now been cancelled include Honda 0 SUV, Honda 0 Saloon and Acura RSX. These vehicles were earlier planned for production and sale in North America. Honda stated that launching these models in the current environment could result in significant long-term financial losses, prompting the company to cancel their development and market introduction.

The decision comes at a time when EV adoption in some markets has slowed due to changes in government incentives and regulatory policies. In the United States, easing of certain fossil fuel regulations and revisions to EV subsidies have affected the pace of electrification.

Competition From Chinese EV Makers Intensifies

Honda also highlighted rising competitive pressure in China, where newer EV manufacturers have gained strong market traction with faster development cycles and software-centric vehicles. Increasing demand for advanced software features, including driver-assistance systems and connected technologies, has intensified competition and reduced the competitiveness of some traditional automakers’ EV offerings. The company also noted that changes in US tariff policies have affected the profitability of gasoline and hybrid models, adding further pressure on its automobile business.

Major Financial Impact Expected

As a result of cancelling the EV programs and reassessing its electrification roadmap, Honda expects significant financial losses for the fiscal year ending March 2026. The company estimates operating expenses in the range of ¥820 billion ($5.15 billion or Rs 50,760 crores) to ¥1.12 trillion ($7.04 billion or Rs 68,282 crores), along with additional impairment losses related to investments in China.

Special losses could reach ¥340 billion ($2.13 billion or Rs 19,654 crores) to ¥570 billion ($3.58 billion or Rs 33,034 crores), while the total impact of the strategic reassessment may reach up to ¥2.5 trillion ($15.72 billion or Rs 1,45,096 crores) over time. Honda has therefore revised its financial forecasts for the fiscal year, with operating results expected to shift from an earlier projected profit to a potential loss.

Hybrid Strategy To Take Priority

Going forward, Honda plans to rebalance its strategy by strengthening its hybrid vehicle portfolio while adopting a more flexible approach toward EV development. The company believes hybrid technology will remain an important bridge toward full electrification, especially in markets where EV adoption is progressing gradually. Honda will continue monitoring EV demand and regulatory developments while advancing future EV technologies in a more measured manner.

India Identified As Key Growth Market

In its revised global strategy, Honda has identified India as an important market where future expansion is expected. The company stated that it will enhance its model lineup and improve cost competitiveness in India, alongside its major markets such as Japan and the United States.

India’s rapidly expanding automotive sector and growing demand for technologically advanced vehicles are expected to play a significant role in Honda’s future growth plans. Honda also plans to strengthen its presence across other Asian markets by introducing next-generation hybrid models and optimizing resource allocation.

Earlier Plans Positioned India As EV Export Hub

Honda had already indicated a larger role for India in its future plans. In October 2025, the company confirmed that the production version of the Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV would be manufactured in India at its Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. The upcoming 0 Alpha electric SUV, based on the Honda 0 Series concept showcased at the Japan Mobility Show, is expected to be designed for India and other Asian markets. Apart from domestic sales, the vehicle was also planned for exports to multiple global markets including Japan.

While Honda is now reassessing its EV rollout globally, the company’s latest statement suggests that India will continue to play a strategic role in its future product and manufacturing plans, potentially combining hybrid technologies with new-generation electrified vehicles.

Strategic Update Expected In May

Honda is currently reorganizing its global automobile strategy to better respond to rapid industry changes. The company has confirmed that it will announce further details regarding its mid- to long-term automobile business strategy in May 2026. Despite the expected financial impact from its strategy revision, Honda stated that it will maintain stable shareholder returns, supported by strong earnings from its motorcycle and financial services businesses.

With India emerging as a key growth market in Honda’s revised strategy, the company is expected to focus on expanding its lineup and improving competitiveness in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive markets.