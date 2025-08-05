Honda Car Discounts In August 2025 – Elevate, City, Amaze

Honda is offering considerable savings on select variants of Elevate, City, Amaze models through August 2025

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), among the leading car manufacturers in India, has announced hefty discounts across its portfolio that currently includes the Elevate, City, Amaze. These discounts are based on the specific model and select variant and can vary according to dealership depending on existing stocks. The discounts, besides cash benefit also includes loyalty bonuses, buyback schemes, exchange offers, and corporate schemes.

Honda Elevate Discounts August 2025 – Upto Rs 1.22 lakh

The highest benefit is being offered with the Honda Elevate compact SUV. Depending on trim level, the maximum discount is on the top spec ZX variant that goes up to Rs 1.22 lakh while the VX trim can be had at a total benefit of Rs 78,000. These benefits also include features such as the 360 degree camera and ambient lighting which were presented with the Elevate Apex Summer Edition and Elevate Black Edition. Discounts also extends to the Honda Elevate V variant that is being offered with benefits upto Rs 58,000. Honda Elevate base SV trim is also a part of this scheme with offers upto Rs 25,000.

Honda City Discounts August 2025 – Upto Rs 1.07 lakh

Through the month of August 2025, Honda City sedan is being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1,07,300. These discounts are being extended across all petrol variants of Honda City and is also being offered on the new City Sport Edition. Buyers are given an option of either a cash discount of Rs 94,000 or can also opt for a 7 year extended warranty as is being offered.

Honda City e:HEV hybrid is not a part of this discount offer in August 2025. The company has recently reduced prices by Rs 1 lakh bringing the ex-showroom price down to Rs 19.90 lakh down from Rs 20.85 lakh.

Honda Amaze Discounts August 2025 – Upto Rs 97,200

Honda Amaze is currently being sold both in its second and third gen formats. The second gen S trim is a part of the discount scheme for August 2025 with benefits upto Rs 97,200. In its third gen category, Honda Amaze top spec ZX variant is at a discount upto Rs 77,200 while the VX mid-spec trim is on offer with benefits upto Rs 67,200.

Honda Amaze also comes in with features such as 360 degree camera being offered on the VX and ZX trims that get discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Buyers of the Honda Amaze base V variant could avail the lowest benefit of Rs 13,000.