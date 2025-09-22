Honda Car Prices Post New GST – Amaze, Elevate, City (Up To Rs 1.2 L Cut)

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has announced revised ex-showroom prices for its model lineup following the GST Reforms 2025. Effective today, the move ensures customers receive the full benefit of GST reduction, with additional price cuts making Honda’s range more competitive in the market ahead of the festive season.

Honda Amaze – Now Under Rs 10 Lakh

The Honda Amaze, one of the brand’s most popular compact sedans, now has its entire range priced below Rs 10 lakh. The 2nd Generation Amaze is available from Rs 6.97 lakh to Rs 7.79 lakh, with price reductions of Rs 65,100 to Rs 72,800.

The 3rd Generation Amaze sees an even bigger benefit, with reductions ranging from Rs 69,100 up to Rs 1.20 lakh. Revised prices now range between Rs 7.40 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh, making the sedan a stronger value proposition in its segment.

Honda Elevate – SUV Starting at Rs 10.99 Lakh

The Honda Elevate, the brand’s mid-size SUV, also sees significant revisions. Prices now start from Rs 10.99 lakh for the base SV MT variant. Depending on the trim, customers benefit from reductions ranging between Rs 42,800 and Rs 91,100. This pricing places the Elevate more attractively in the competitive SUV space, offering features like bold styling, a spacious interior, and advanced equipment at improved value.

Honda City – Premium Sedan at Lower Price

The Honda City, one of India’s best-known sedans, also benefits from the GST-linked price correction. Reductions range from Rs 41,790 to Rs 57,500 across variants, with the City now starting at Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The adjustment strengthens its appeal in the mid-size sedan category, retaining its premium features and performance-oriented reputation.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “We are pleased to announce the new prices for our entire model lineup after GST Reforms 2025. In addition to the GST benefits, the models have been strategically priced to make them more attractive for a limited period till Dec’25, offering unmatched value to our customers during this festive season. We are confident that this move will be a catalyst for strong demand and will allow more customers to experience Honda’s world-class quality and performance.”