Honda Car Sales Aug 2022 Decline – City, Amaze, Jazz, WRV

Honda Cars India reports domestic sales decline and exports growth in August 2022; Cumulative sales fell

In step with the spirit of festivities, Honda cars India is offering discounts across its product range. While the 5th gen Honda City offers discounts that add upto about Rs 27.5k, 4th gen City discount is limited to a loyalty benefit of Rs 5k. Honda Amaze benefits add up to Rs 8k, and Jazz and WRV benefits are listed at Rs 25k, and Rs 27k, respectively.

While Honda’s product portfolio is specific, chances are it will be limited further in the months to come. City will remain its strongest offering but without the 4th gen. At the time the 5th gen was launched, Honda chose to continue sales of its 4th gen alongside.

In time it would be discontinued, and now it seems Honda is inching close to production stop of 4th-gen City. Most recently, HCIL did launch its Hybrid City to strengthen the sedan lineup. And the smaller Honda Amaze stays.

Honda Car Sales Aug 2022

Honda Cars India reported August 2022 wholesales at 7,769 units. YoY sales fell 20.49 percent from 11,177 units. Volume loss stood at 3,408 units. Exports for the month rose to 2,356 units at 4.16 percent growth. Volume gain is reported at 94 units, up from 2,262 units.

Cumulative sales are down to 10,125 units at 24.66 percent decline. Total sales fell from 13,439 units to a volume loss of 3,314 units. MoM sales growth is reported at 14.52 percent, up from 6,784 units. Volume gain stood at 985 units.

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The demand momentum continues to be strong which is very encouraging and positive for the auto industry as we enter the festive season. On the supply side, however, we continue to face hurdles arising out of global chip shortage which is affecting our production volumes and resulting in extended waiting period for our models. We are working to align our production to our best efforts to tide over this prolonged shortage.”

Honda Jazz and WRV for Indian market

Currently, even new players in the Indian auto market have gone onto launch compact UVs. But not Honda. Based on Jazz, WRV, a fairly new launch in India will not be available by the end of the fiscal. In its stead, one can look forward to a compact UV, production of which should begin in a year’s time. Given that the compact UV strategy has worked wonders in terms of increasing volume size, Honda could easily be looking at an immediate sales boost upon launch.

Honda Jazz, which has been around for more than a decade, will be the first exit for HCIL. And for now, this takes the auto manufacturer out of contention from the small car segment, an affordable playing field that has seen manufacturers being met with immediate success.