Honda Car Sales Break Up Sep 2020 – Amaze, City, WRV, Jazz, Civic, CRV

On account of low base sales in September 2019, HCIL has posted 9.65 percent sales growth in September 2020

This comes at a time when preceding months have been difficult for business following a complete lockdown owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Now, pent-up demand, gradual ease of doing business, and the promise of improved sales in the ongoing festive season has helped Honda Cars India step into the green in September 2020. MoM sales growth is reported at 32.73 percent, up from 7,684 units sold in August 2020.

Honda (HCIL) car sales for September 2020

Honda Amaze, an entry level sedan for India, continues to account for the lion’s share of sales. Sales grew 12.3 percent up at 5,416 units from 4,823 units have gained 593 units in volume. Amaze sales constituted 53.10 percent of HCIl sales last month.

The brand’s coveted Honda City sits on second spot, accounting for 2,709 units. Sales grew 48.93 percent, up 890 units from 1,819 units, and contributed to 26.56 percent of HCIL sales. Honda City sales includes of old gen as well as new gen. City also proved to be best selling car in segment for Sep 2020. Below is a detailed break up of Honda Car sales for Sep 2020.

Compact sub 4 metre utility vehicle, WRV reported sales decline of 16.18 percent. Available in a segment that grew by 46.80 percent, WRV is clearly missing out on the segment’s natural growth propensity, and has been pushed down to last place. Sales fell to 1,124 units from 1,341 units. Despite being a small volume product in the segment, it accounted for 11.02 percent of HCIL sales.

Jazz sales grew by 15.25 percent up at 748 units from 649 units, accounting for 7.33 percent of total domestic sales last month. Civic premium sedan, a small volume offering saw sales contract even further at 181 units from 336 units, down 46.13 percent, contributing to 1.77 percent of company sales.

CRV premium SUV sales fell sharply to 21 units from 176 units at 87.27 percent sales decline, contributing to a mere 0.21 percent of sales. The 7-seater Honda BRV stopped being on sale earlier this year when the industry was mandated to be BS6 compliant from April 1, 2020. Having been launched in 2016, Honda BRV was never able to progress into a product that raked in volumes.

Honda Cars Discounts October 2020

The ongoing festive season is reason enough for an increase in footfalls at dealerships, and with this comes a bouquet of offers to sweeten the deal. HCIL has curated special discount offers for a select range through October 2020. This is a combination of exchange benefits, cash discount, and warranty extension. Offers galore, and a reason to buy could hold it together to improve HCIL sales in October 2020.

Honda Amaze regular variants warrant benefits of 47k summing up from 12k on extended warranty, exchange discount of 15k, and cash discount of upto 20k. Honda City is available with benefits of 30k for exchange. WRV benefits amount to 40k on account of cash discount of 25k, and exchange benefit of 15k, similar to that of Jazz. Petrol Honda Civic is available for a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, and the diesel one for Rs 2.5 lakh. Existing Honda customers can avail of a loyalty bonus of 6k, and exchange discount of 10k.