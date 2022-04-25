Honda Car Sales Breakup March 2022 – City, Amaze, WRV, Jazz

Honda Cars India sales dipped both on YoY and MoM basis in March 2022 – City and Amaze were best sellers

Honda Cars India was at No. 8 on the list of OEM-wise car sales last month. Sales were affected due to the ongoing pandemic, increased prices of raw materials along with semiconductor chip shortage.

Honda Car sales dipped to 6,589 units in March 2022, down 7 percent over 7,103 units sold in March 2021. It was also an 8 percent MoM de-growth over 7,187 units sold in February 2022. Market share of the company dipped 0.2 percent from 2.2 percent held in March 2021 to 2.1 percent in the past month.

Honda Sales March 2022 – City and Amaze

Honda currently sells 4 models in India that include the City and Amaze sedans along with the Jazz premium hatchback and WR-V sub-compact SUV. Each of these models except for the Honda City has posted YoY de-growth while MoM sales also suffered a setback.

Leading the sales charts were Honda City and Amaze. City sales saw a 296 percent YoY growth to 3,225 units in March 2022 up from 815 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales increased 14 percent from 2,836 units sold in February 2022.

At No. 2 was the Honda Amaze with sales of 2,988 units in March 2022. This was a 35 percent YoY de-growth over 4,596 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales also fell 12 percent over 3,405 units sold in February 2022. Sales of Honda WR-V dipped 74 percent last month. Sales which stood at 978 units in March 2021 dipped to 251 units in March 2022. MoM sales dipped49 percent from 489 units sold in February 2022.

Honda Jazz sales also suffered from lower sales which dipped 82 percent YoY and 73 percent MoM to 125 units in March 2022. This was against 707 units sold in March 2021 and 457 units sold in February 2022. A new report claims Honda might discontinue Jazz next year. Honda Civic and CR-V sales stood at 6 units and 1 units respectively in March 2021 but have since been discontinued from sale in India.

Honda Cars Price Hike

Even as the 4th gen Honda City remains unaffected, the company has increased prices of the Amaze sedan and 5th Gen City from April 2022. The Amaze is now priced higher by Rs 5,000 across range. It is now priced from Rs 6.44 lakh to Rs 11.27 lakh. 5th Gen City’s prices have been increased by Rs 6,000 and sell from Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 15.24 lakh while the WR-V sees a price hike of Rs 22,000 and the Jazz by Rs 13,000.

Honda now gears up for the launch of the City Hybrid. Once launched, it will be one of the most fuel-efficient cars in the country claiming efficiency of around 27 km/l. Honda has also unveiled a new SUV for international market – 2023 HR-V has made its global debut but will cater to North American customers only.